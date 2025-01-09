‘Can’t do anything about that’: Kate Middleton prioritizes children when faced with enforced ‘separation’ from Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a page from the Sussex book when it comes to their royal duties this year. Most of 2024 saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on what royal “experts” called a “professional separation,” as they went about their respective endeavors separately. Now the Prince and Princess of Wales are following suit.

Recommended Videos

According to the Daily Mail‘s royal editor Rebecca English, the future king is scheduled to go on a “handful of solo foreign visits in the coming months,” leaving his wife behind to take care of their three children, Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9. Kate has reportedly resumed with doing the school drop-off, taking the children to tennis lessons and play dates, and has even gone back to the gym to regain her strength.

A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis.



It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project.



Also a pleasure to spend time with… pic.twitter.com/PKzCbwR27J — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2024

But these are reportedly short overseas visits, three days at most, so William won’t have to be away from the family extensively. It’s said that “everyone is adjusting the dial” given Kate’s ongoing recovery from cancer and to ensure both parents can still spend quality time with their children.

A royal insider explained that “what they are working on is ways they can balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales.” But don’t expect the princess to resume a full course of official duties anytime soon, as staying cancer-free remains her focus, per her comments in her video message last year.

Instead, she will make a gradual return to public duties and that there aren’t any plans yet “for any full-scale foreign royal tour” for Kate. But she is allowed to join William in any of his short trips should she feel up to it. A source said it’s about pace for the princess, who would rather choose to confirm only when she is sure she can attend events, instead of getting anyone’s hopes up and then pulling out at the last minute.

An evening to come together and celebrate this festive season as the Together at Christmas Carol Service returns to Westminster Abbey.



Shining a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities. pic.twitter.com/tsq0kNUHq5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 6, 2024

“There is no huge reset button that’s going to be hit in January. What we will actually see is a slow continuation of the Princess balancing her recovery and her public-facing duties, as she outlined back in September,” the royal insider shared adding that Kate’s cancer journey has certainly impacted the family’s recent decisions over the last year to make sure that their “children continue to be at the center of their universe.”

Royal author Ingrid Seward added that while Kate obviously wants to support William and the monarchy, she wants to do so in “a way that it doesn’t take her away from the family too much.” She said the cancer has made the Royal eager to “prioritize her family even more, because they are the future.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

“Kate knows there is a looming, massive responsibility coming, but she can’t do anything about that, so she just needs to make sure that the family she’s bringing up are able to deal with it. It must have been very difficult for her to deal with her family and her illness at the same time, and she obviously realizes that the children have been through a hard time too,” she said.

Interestingly, Kate and William’s calendar this year bears a glaring resemblance to Harry and Meghan’s last year, when the Duke of Sussex did most of the foreign visits while his wife stayed home with their two children. But the difference is that Kate’s is for health reasons, while the Duchess did so to finalize the launch of her Instagram page and her With Love, Meghan Netflix series.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy