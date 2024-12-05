‘I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do’: Prince Harry claps back at the ‘trolls’ desperate for a Meghan divorce

Prince Harry put to bed rumors that his marriage to Meghan Markle is on the rocks during an appearance at The New York Times‘ 2024 DealBook Summit on Dec. 4, saying instead that he feels bad for the “trolls” who desperately want to see them divorced.

The Duke of Sussex is no stranger to seeing his relationships thrown into the spotlight and it’s no different now that he’s married. While some wished for a happy ever after for him and the Duchess of Sussex, others have been “predicting” their marriage to end even a few months into their married life.

His continued solo public engagements in recent weeks also only added fuel to the fire. But these assumptions are nothing new for the Duke, and he just laughed them off when asked by the event’s host Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you’re doing, all the time. They’re fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you’re here,” Sorkin asked towards the end of his interview with Harry. He added: “And there’s articles left and right about, you know, ‘Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren’t you doing them together?'”

Harry, ever the jokester, interjected: “Because you invited me, you should have known!” Sorkin prodded: “Is that normal for you? The second there’s an article — she’s in California, you’re in New York — they say, ‘Well, what is happening with these two, right?’ Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there’s so much interest in you?”

Harry admitted that the attention is “definitely not a good thing” and noted that he’s very much aware of these articles Sorkin referred to. He then said with a laugh: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Harry also has “no doubt” that his statements “will be spun and twisted somehow” against him and warned Sorkin that he may also get “trolled relentlessly” in the process. He then joked: “For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry opened up about life in the U.S. He and Meghan moved from the U.K. to the country in 2020 after they stepped back from their royal duties. He admitted: “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here. I feel as though it’s the life my mum wanted for me,” and shared there are activities he can do with his children that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.”

Harry and Meghan have two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. While Harry was at the Dealbook Summit, his wife remained in California to watch over their children. That night she atttended the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala in Beverly Hills where she honored her friend and Lilibet’s godfather Tyler Perry with The Paley Honors Award, the highest honor from The Paley Center for Media’s highest honor.

