‘He made them homeless’: King Charles slammed for heartless decision on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s U.K. future

King Charles III is being blamed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s continued absence on Christmas in Sandringham for several years now, because he not only stripped the couple of their security in the U.K. He also evicted them from the only safe place they consider home in the country.

Frogmore Cottage on the heavily-guarded grounds of Windsor Estate was home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from 2019 to 2020. It’s where they spent several memorable and pivotal moments, including their evening wedding reception in 2018, their engagement photoshoot the year prior, and where they celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet’s first birthday.

https://twitter.com/Mad_Houri/status/1631327462893449217

Harry and Meghan personally funded its renovations and despite having already settled in California, they continued to pay it’s rent so they can stay there whenever they visit Britain. But in 2023, they had to vacate the property under Charles’ orders and it’s unclear if they will be reimbursed for the renovations.

The last time the couple was in the U.K. was in 2022 when they attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Meghan hasn’t stepped foot in the country since amid security fears — she and Harry received death threats while still a working royal what more now that they aren’t — and Harry has yet to plead his case in the Court of Appeals that he be allowed to personally fund for his and his family’s police protection during visits to Britain, which the Home Office has denied.

https://twitter.com/KaindeB/status/1762821734586016176

It’s unclear when the Sussexes will be able to spend Christmas in Sandringham again. According to reports, Charles did not invite them in 2024 after being turned down several times prior. It’s safe to assume that Harry and Meghan opted to spend it at their Montecito mansion in California where it’s safer than in the U.K.

https://twitter.com/SussexPrincess/status/1558398931767365633

Fans found it disheartening that Charles stressed the importance of spending the festive season with loved ones in his Christmas speech, calling it “a chance for family and friends to come together,” yet he unwittingly excluded Harry, Meghan, and their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, from the Sandringham gathering.

https://twitter.com/MirrorRoyal/status/1871961828558774364

Over at X, a user seemingly accused the King of generally not caring about his family across the pond, because if really wanted to see them then he could easily just privately fly over to California.

https://twitter.com/Foxybrowning/status/1872285325118329075

Another brought up Charles’ decision to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage and wrote: “The media is making the same crap every Christmas. Charles does not give a toss about Harry and his family. He made them homeless. He only cares about Camilla.”

A third claimed that Harry is the only Royal Family member “who actually has emotions in his veins” and called the rest as “nothing more than cold and heartless vultures who are ready to attack anyone to protect their royal status. Charles has always been the one who led the pack when it came to heartless (sic).”

https://twitter.com/Bernadetta1928/status/1873803611198865555

“Grandparents often visit grandkids! Charles didn’t visit before being ill & still travels the world delaying medical care to be in the news. Harry has been to London several times & Charles made little effort to see him, even during his coronation! It’s up to Charles!” another remarked.

Harry has since admitted that he is open to a reconciliation but said that there has been no willingness from the Royals to do so. Tensions are still rife between the two families and only time will tell when the Royals will welcome the Sussexes with open arms again.

