‘Brings back hurtful memories’: Meghan Markle feels bullied with continued separation from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle can’t escape criticism, whether she’s out in public with Prince Harry or not. The neverending attacks have made her feel like she’s back in the U.K. again as a working royal getting bullied just for doing her job.

During the 2010s the Duchess of Sussex received endless death threats and was heavily trolled online. The British press also hounded her and wrote stories that did little to raise her already low morale, to the point she thought of ending her life while pregnant with Prince Archie. Hence, the reason she and Harry uprooted their family from the U.K. to move to America to start fresh, albeit with so much drama involved.

But there’s no escaping the press as any story about Meghan, especially the bad ones, is going to sell. So you can just imagine the “divorce” speculations that have followed with her so-called “professional separation” from Harry. He was recently in Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games and the last time they were seen in public together was during their visit to Columbia in August. Earlier in November, they recorded a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children ahead of World Remembrance Day.

A source claimed that Meghan is aware of all the assumptions made about their continued absence in public together and that “she has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage.”

The former Suits star once called herself “one of the most bullied people in the world” and she continues to feel the pressure with all the scrutiny. “But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticized for what she says, what she wears etc. and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal,” the insider continued.

“When they’re together, there are headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show. The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together. They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state,” the source opined adding that while they “don’t do themselves any favors by doing so many separate events,” it’s what they have agreed to do “as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts.”

Harry has been busy promoting his charity works while Meghan has reportedly been busy with the entrepreneurial side of things. For a start, she has to resolve the trademark issue of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard before she can release its products to the public.

The couple has also not addressed the ceaseless divorce claims and continued to work on their respective endeavors instead amid the constant questions on when they’ll appear together in public again. We never know but according to a friend of the couple, “there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work” similar to their visit to Colombia.

