‘Liked being told what to do’: Prince Harry’s military pal remembers him as an attention-seeker who is now following Meghan Markle’s orders

Prince Harry may be royalty but this is inconsequential when it comes to his marriage to Meghan Markle, who reportedly comes off as bossy even to her husband, but according to a friend, the Duke probably doesn’t mind because he likes taking orders from other people.

The British media has long blamed the former Suits star for ruining Harry’s relationship with his family as well as for their decision to abandon their duties and relocate to the U.S. It’s said that she couldn’t cope with the pressures of royal life and doesn’t get along with her royal aides because of her diva behavior.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has since defended his wife from the criticisms in several interviews and even went so far as to take the blame for their royal exit (famously dubbed Megxit) in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. He said it was his decision to move his family out of the U.K. in search of a more private life away from the paparazzi because he could not bear the thought of losing another woman he loved to the press (referencing how his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi). Meghan, in her Oprah interview, also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Prince Archie because of the online bullying she received and the toxicity of the British press.

It’s been four years now since they abandoned their royal duties and have since established a name for themselves in America, where they continue to do public service under their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation. While photos and videos shared online show the couple always looking very much in love and with reports saying that they mutually respect each other’s decision, a friend of Harry’s from Sandhurst claimed that’s not exactly the case.

The pal suggested that Meghan always gets what she wants because she’s a go-getter and could even be controlling Harry. While the friend lamented the duke’s strained relationship with his family in the U.K., he also doesn’t find this strange and told OK! “It’s sad he’s no longer talking to his family — but I can’t say I’m surprised.”

Referring to Meghan, the unnamed source added: “She’s clearly wearing the pants in the family and is the driving force.” But while others may find this arrangement worrying, it’s reportedly good for Harry because “he loved being ordered about and told what to do.”

“He was quite good at being in the military and really liked it. He especially liked being told what to do,” the friend said adding that “he liked a firm hand and he found Meghan. So, really, she’s perfect for him.”

The pal likewise reminisced on how Harry was during their military days, saying that “he was a good guy” and that everyone liked him. But he also shared that the royal liked to be the center of attention, so “if he wasn’t getting enough he would do something ‘wacky’ to get it until all eyes were back on him.”

The friend’s revelations somehow make you want to think that Meghan may have been the Megxit mastermind all along and has controlled every decision that Harry has made since he moved to the Duchess’ home country of America, where he could easily have been alienated without her guidance. Per royal author Angela Levin, seeing Harry doing public engagements alone in the past days is a foreboding sign of a strained marriage and that perhaps, he’s had enough of his wife ordering him around and “wants to change his own world.”

