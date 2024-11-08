‘Outraged’ Meghan Markle left ‘inconsolable with tears’ after she faces personal attack by someone she ‘admired’

Comments made by Princess Diana’s former biographer have reportedly left Meghan Markle ‘inconsolable with tears’ although the duchess of Sussex isn’t finding much sympathy from fans of the Royal family (no surprises there).

Recommended Videos

Tina Brown has quite the impressive résumé, she was the chairman of Talk Media, a former editor in chief at the Tatler, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and a founding editor in chief of The Daily Beast. She’s founded journalism platforms for women, she’s written books, she’s done it all. On top of all of that, she also wrote a biography chronicling the life and death of Princess Diana.

With all these accomplishments under her belt, it’s no wonder someone like Meghan Markle would look up to her. The duchess of Sussex “admired” the English journalist according to Royal commentators. Of course, recent comments made by Brown might have somewhat dampened Meghan’s feelings towards her.

What did Tina Brown say?

Last month, Brown made an appearance on The Ankler podcast with Janice Min to share her thoughts on Markle, and she didn’t exactly hold back. “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.” Ouch.

Bit harsh, don’t you think? The worst judgment of anyone in the entire world? I mean, over half of the U.S. just voted Donald Trump in for a second term, so I think we can safely say there are quite a few people with worse judgment for sure. Anyways, Brown continued to lay into the duchess calling her ideas “total crap” and accusing her of leading Prince Harry “like a lamb to the slaughter.”

Meghan is upset

As you’d expect, Brown’s comments caused a great deal of upset for Meghan, as Tina was apparently someone that the duchess looked up to. A source claims that Meghan had read her books due to her connection with Diana, she apparently hoped it would help her understand her husband and his connection with his mother. A video posted to TikTok by OK! Magazine USA claims that she has been “crying non-stop.”

@okmagazineusa #MeghanMarkle is still recovering after PrincessDiana’s biographer Tina Brown had some scathing things to say about the ex-royal, a source claimed. Link in bio for details. (📸: MEGA) #FYPP ♬ original sound – OKMagazine.com

Royal fans were less than sympathetic upon hearing about Meghan’s reaction, with many in the comments seemingly relishing in the thought of Markle’s tears. One commenter wrote: “Let her cry!!! She has made a lot of people in her life time!!!” Presumably, they’re talking about the duchess’ alleged toxic behavior towards staff, which has seen a shocking number of staff quit on her and her family. She also supposedly made Kate Middleton cry, so maybe this is karma?

If the rumors about Meghan’s behavior are to be believed, then maybe it’s fair to say she deserves all the backlash she’s getting from the tabloids and journalists like Tina Brown. But on the other hand, is this just another case of somebody who doesn’t know her making up an opinion based on their own personal biases?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy