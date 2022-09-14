King Charles III faces first major opposition of his reign after pen explodes in his hands

Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song, because King Charles III ran afoul of a pen this week.

The ruler of England was visiting Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on Tuesday when the moment occurred as he signed the castle’s guest book. First, there was some confusion over the date as Charles III attempted to write Sept. 12 in the book and had to be corrected to the actual date, Sept. 13.

“Oh god, I’ve put the wrong date down,” Charles III said, just before the pen went rogue on him and emptied its bowels into his hand. “Oh god, I hate this,” he exclaimed exasperatedly, as Camilla noted, “Oh look, it’s going everywhere, hang on.”

Camilla was given a fresh pen to sign the date book with as Charles III seethed, “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time!”

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

We suppose we can probably forgive the King’s frustration, as he’s been undergoing a grueling schedule of ceremonial duties since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last week on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The visit to Northern Ireland was just one of many stops on his tour of the United Kingdom.

As such, some on Twitter have expressed sympathy for Charles III having to deal with so much traveling on top of grieving the loss of his mother.

“King Charles has been non stop, it’s been like a presidential campaign yet he is in deep grief having to mourn his dear Mother for the world to see in public,” tweeted British media personality Lizzie Cundy. “He must be exhausted! It’s no wonder he got irritated with a pen! He is our new King but he is also human.”

King Charles has been non stop ,it’s been like a presidential campaign yet he is in deep grief having to mourn his dear Mother for the world to see in public.He must be exhausted! It’s no wonder he got irritated with a pen!.He is our new King but he is also human #KingCharleslll — Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) September 13, 2022

Others expressed similar sentiments about the King’s physical and mental state.

It must be incredibly difficult for King Charles III right now. Grieving for the death of his mother, travelling twice to Scotland, back to London, accession ceremony, numerous meetings etc etc, he must absolutely exhausted. — Freddie M (@Freddie1985039) September 12, 2022

Watching the news last night I thought aside from the grief, King Charles must be absolutely exhausted. He is in his 70s and flying round the country almost non-stop. Clear it is getting to him. Hope in due course he gets the time he needs to deal with this traumatic period. https://t.co/4vLTaNFpox — Marcus Dysch (@MarcusDysch) September 13, 2022

King Charles must be exhausted! It’s hard enough going through the grieving process yet he has all these engagements every day…. — Meriel (@MerielMyers) September 13, 2022

On Monday, Charles III addressed the Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall on Sept. 12 and quoted Shakespeare while remembering his late mother, the Queen.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles III told the Lords and Members of the House of Commons.

“I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all,” he continued. “As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all Princes living.'”