King Charles spares Prince Harry and Meghan from ‘humiliation’ by allowing them to keep their Royal titles indefinitely

The bridge isn’t completely burned between Prince Harry and his father as, despite everything, it seems that King Charles is reluctant to strip his son and Meghan Markle of their royal titles to avoid humiliating them.

The fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t get on with the rest of the royal family is not exactly a secret. Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties back in 2020 and moved across the pond to Meghan’s home state of California. The following years would see bitter blows traded by the two sides with Harry and Meghan making some pretty shocking allegations of racism within the firm among other things. In relation nthe late Queen Elizabeth II stripped the couple of their HRH titles.

Lately things have seemed colder than ever, with both sides apparently content to just continue avoiding one another until the end of time. However, there have been calls for Harry and Meghan to have their current honorary titles (duke and duchess) taken away from them as well. If that were to happen then the couple would pretty much be ordinary people like the rest of us, well, not quite like the rest of us, they’d still be filthy rich and well looked after.

Harry and Meghan are safe for now

However, it seems the king has no intention of taking away Harry and Meghan’s titles. Speaking to the Daily Mail, well-placed sources have claimed that it is something Charles has refused to even contemplate. An insider said that he is not a “punitive” man and he would “never want to humiliate” Harry and Meghan.

However, it doesn’t seem like we’re any closer to seeing a royal reunion as the king is reportedly willing to sacrifice his relationship with his own grandkids if it means keeping Prince Harry as far away as possible. Although this small gesture may seem like a kindness, from the sounds of things Charles and the rest of the firm are simply done with the Sussexes.

Buckingham Palace is apparently considering all options when it comes to Harry and Meghan, but taking away their title as Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not an option despite the fact the couple hasn’t been to Sussex since 2018 and won’t be returning any time soon.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Harry and Meghan couldn’t lose their honorary titles in the future. While Charles has taken the high road, perhaps Harry’s brother, Prince William, could choose to be more wrathful as king. If they were to lose their titles, Meghan could technically still refer to herself as Princess Henry, on account of being married to the son of a monarch, although something tells me she wouldn’t go for that.

