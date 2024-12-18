‘They’re hurt and angry’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel ‘betrayed’ as Prince William makes powerful new ally

Frosty dynamics in the royal family will not thaw in the New Year, as there’s no indication any hurt feelings have healed between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

To make matters worse, William was pictured being chummy with Donald Trump in Dec. 2024. Now an “insider” who spoke with Closer claimed that the Sussexes saw the meeting as a personal betrayal. “This cuts deep on so many levels and feels like an appalling betrayal for Harry and Meghan. Prince William appeared to get along with Trump very well,” they said,

They met in Paris and posed for a picture together, both smiling at the camera. If you’re unfamiliar with why this would cause strife, you probably don’t know about the storied back-and-forth between Harry and the president-elect regarding the former’s visa situation. Long story short, Harry admitted to misusing drugs in his biography, Spare, threatening his life in the U.S.

Trump has made his feelings about Harry clear several times, siding with the monarchy in the drama surrounding his ditching of royal duties. On one occasion, Trump made a jab at Harry, saying via The Independent, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

To put it simply, they don’t like each other. Meghan Markle also publicly declared herself anti-MAGA, so to speak, on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016, causing Trump to call her “nasty.” There’s no love lost between any of them.

Enter William, diligently performing his royal duties. To be clear, international relations and acting as an ambassador for Britain is part of his job, Elizabeth, Charles, and politicians have met with or will meet with Trump. International politics require it, to some extent.

Closer’s source also said, “The fact Harry can’t even get William to pick up the phone is insulting enough, but now they feel very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration.”

It must have sent a shiver down Harry’s spine. William clearly takes no issue with putting his duty ahead of his personal feelings, which is the fork in the road that separates the two brothers. The insider added, “Of course, William was fulfilling a professional role but Trump has been so vicious towards them and of course, William is aware of that, so Meghan and Harry can’t help but think he could have discussed it with them first.”

They concluded, “Meghan and Harry had to know William would eventually shake hands with Trump, for the sake of international relations he pretty much has to put on a polite face but this coziness is unsettling for them.”

Trump loves gossip, and as such he has involved himself in the royal strife many times, citing his adoration of the late Queen Elizabeth II and hatred of Meghan, who he has implied is using Harry. And with the spare’s visa in jeopardy and his ongoing legal battle regarding his security protection in the U.K., William’s choice to engage with Trump will be salt in his brother’s wound.

