King Charles willing to sacrifice his grandkids if it means Prince Harry is as far away from him as possible

Prince Harry‘s relationship with his father, King Charles III, is reportedly strained and has been since before the king ascended to the throne after the death of Elizabeth II. Much has been written about the difficulty Harry has getting the king to pick up a phone, for example, and Harry’s memoir Spare — along with comments made in the press or during interviews — was filled with controversial details that make the Royal Family look rather villainous.

So it’s no surprise really that Palace insiders are commenting on the king’s real feelings about the errant prince — he’s not exactly gushing with praise and adulation for the prince of Montecito. A “Palace insider” speaking to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview relays an attitude from Charles towards his grandchildren that’s at best cold and impersonal.

“The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty. While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry.”



The king’s alleged words towards his grandchildren hardly showcase his love for them, nor his desire to spend more time with them. He’s “sorry” that there’s no relationship, but allegedly, he doesn’t really care because getting Harry and Meghan out of the way is a really good trade. While this attitude may be shocking to many ordinary members of the public with families, it’s not too far-fetched when it comes to the Royal Family.

Much has been written about how weird and unusual growing up in the Royal Family is. Whether it’s Kate having to teach William what piggyback rides are, or the strict and hierarchical manner in which the members of the family interact with one another, it doesn’t sound like an especially pleasant or normal childhood to have. Even the late Diana, who did much to teach her boys about the world outside the Palace walls and tried to give them a more “normal” childhood, couldn’t crack the defenses of the Royal precedent and tradition.

This is a family where one child is “obviously” more important than the others, a tradition that has been historically going back hundreds of years. While William and Kate may want to avoid the “heir and a spare” attitude that resulted in Harry’s explosive break from the Royal Family, tradition, precedent, and constitution may make that a very difficult thing indeed.

Families are complicated, and perhaps there’s too much water under this particular bridge for either the king or the prince to let things go. That’s understandable, but in the meantime, the possibility that King Charles is willing to trade a relationship with his grandchildren for not having to see Harry is at best crass and at worst, actively spiteful. It would explain why, after trying relentlessly for years to bridge the abyss between his family and the Royals, Harry seems to have finally given up on mending what might be irrevocably broken.

