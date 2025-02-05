King Charles ‘steals’ a move from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s playbook as his secret plans are outed

They may not be a part of the royal family anymore but it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s U.K. relatives have been stealing notes from their estranged relatives like a student peeking over their friend’s shoulder to copy some homework.

King Charles’ upcoming venture with Amazon Prime Video is not the first of its kind – that being a royal documentary released on a streaming platform. Documentaries commissioned by the royal have traditionally aired on British network television on channels such as the BBC. But Charles is breaking new ground for the family by partnering with Jeff Bezos and Amazon. His upcoming project will spotlight his personal philosophy regarding harmony with nature and sustainable living.

But old Charlie has already been beaten to the punch. In fact, he’s about two years too late to the party as Harry and Meghan can say they’ve been there and done that. The former royals signed a $100 million deal with Netflix back in 2020 and produced their first show, Harry & Meghan, at the end of 2022. The bombshell documentary told their side of the story within the Royal Family and marked the beginning of the couple’s foray into documentary making.

Is King Charles copying his son and daughter in law?

Perhaps Charles wanted a slice of that action because now he’s getting himself involved in the streaming scene. Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop maintains that Harry and Meghan’s approach might have actually been what inspired him to change things up and partner with Amazon.

“Hot off the weekend press was news that Charles had stolen a move from his daughter-in-law Meghan’s playbook and will soon be streaming green trees from Dumfries House.”

Dunlop also made a not-so-subtle jab at the Royal Family, saying pointedly “So far Buckingham Palace has not released a statement thanking the Sussexes for creative inspiration. Presumably, it will only be a matter of time.”

It’s assumed that King Charles will justify his reasoning for partnering with Amazon as him attempting to get as many eyes on his environmental message as possible. However, Dunlop is somewhat skeptical, going on to point out the hypocrisy of the situation, “We are quick to lampoon Harry and Meghan for their big bucks Netflix deals but what about our publicly funded Royal Family?

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series have received a good amount of criticism in the last couple of years, arguably more than they deserve. Their follow-up series like The Heart of Invictus (2023) and Polo (2024) either flopped, or were outright crucified by the public. However, there’s more to come from the Sussexes yet, Meghan’s cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is set to hit the platform next month, and there are even rumblings of Harry and Meghan producing a movie adaptation of a popular romance novel.

