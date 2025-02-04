‘Everyone is excited’: Meghan Markle moving forward with ‘breathtaking’ romance movie adaptation

Hollywood hasn’t been too kind to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately – after a barrage of public backlash and criticism it seemed like their bid to make it in the entertainment world might have come to an end, with Hollywood reportedly being done with the pair. But it turns out Meghan still has a few friends in the industry.

Netflix is reportedly still happy to proceed with Meghan’s romantic blockbuster according to a senior executive. Despite Meghan and Harry’s past projects not performing so well on the platform (in fact many of them straight up bombed on release) it seems that the streaming giant hasn’t given up on the royal couple just yet.

What do we know about Meghan’s romance movie?

Harry and Meghan purchased the movie rights for author Carley Fortune’s bestselling book Meet Me at the Lake back in 2023. Without spoiling too much the plot revolves around two strangers, Fern and Will, who meet each other by chance and spend a day together in their early twenties. 10 years later they meet again at Fern’s mother’s lakeside resort.

There are many questions at this stage, will Meghan be starring in the film? Rumblings of a potential return to acting have been thrown around recently. Or maybe she’s simply acting as a producer, who knows? The rights to the novel were bought through Harry and Meghan’s film company: Archewell Productions for $3 million a couple of years ago but there has been little word on the progress of the movie until now. Many likely assumed that the film was simply never going to materialize considering how poorly Harry and Meghan’s projects have done as of late.

Netflix are “happy” to go ahead with the project

The film is still “in development” which, let’s be honest, could mean anything – apparently it hasn’t been greenlit for production yet according to Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajara. However, she has stated that the streaming giant is “happy to do” Meghan’s adaptation.

Bajara went on to express the utmost faith in Meghan and her future projects, “Everyone is excited about what is coming. I am really excited for her show [With Love, Meghan].” The release date of Meghan’s show was recently pushed back due to the LA fires, something that was reportedly a Netflix decision.

So despite most of Hollywood turning its back on Harry and Meghan, it seems that Netflix has extended an olive branch and thrown its full support behind the pair. At least, that’s what it looks like, it’s also possible that the senior officers like Bela Bajara don’t want to sabotage an upcoming show that they’ve invested money in.

Maybe the higher-ups at Netflix are waiting to see how Meghan’s new show does in March before making a decision on how to proceed with the movie. Or maybe they really do have that much faith in Harry and Meghan. But considering this same streaming service is notorious for ruthlessly cancelling anything that doesn’t make what’s deemed to be a profit I doubt they’ll go ahead with this movie if the couple don’t prove it’s worth it.

