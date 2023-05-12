Kirk Cameron may know why ‘nefarious forces’ are targeting children, but no one knows why he’s trending under ‘movie stars’

Kirk Cameron has found a way to the spotlight once again as he promotes his next children’s book reading As You Grow at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. As he discussed the theme of “targeting children” in America, he started trending under “movie star” and that has quite a few observers baffled.

Kirk Cameron was a household name when he starred as Michael Seaver in Growing Pains from 1985 to 1992 along with Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Jeremy Miller, Tracey Gold, Ashley Johnson, and even Leonardo DiCaprio had quite a significant role for a few seasons toward the end. Even though he was an atheist when he was young, he found God when he was 17 and became a Christian only a few years after landing the Seaver role.

Since then, he has gone on to become an evangelist as well as a writer, producer, and actor in selective productions that fit his religious beliefs. Say the words “movie” and “star” in any household across America and Kirk Cameron will not be the person fans think of off the top of their heads. Even though he has starred in movies, moviegoers are finding his trending status odd enough to tweet about it as well as his message.

Home-school advocate, actor Kirk Cameron, says public schools are staffed with “nefarious forces” who want to indoctrinate kids by “killing God,” and replacing him with “progressive, socialist, communist ideas.” pic.twitter.com/RUiYqywMGf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2023

Of course, his message as a whole is inciting quite a riot on Twitter but the term “movie star” is particularly triggering to some.

Dear Twitter,

Kirk Cameron is NOT a movie star.

Signed,

Everyone who knows what "movie star" means — Mental illness deserves treatment not death (@chathamgrad) May 12, 2023

There are those who would call it a stretch to consider him a movie star.

Kirk Cameron trending under "Movie Stars" is really an incredible stretch. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) May 12, 2023

And others refer to it as a “generous description…”

Such a generous description of Kirk Cameron. When I trend, I too would like to be described as a "Movie Star" pic.twitter.com/sAQfLWtv3z — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) May 12, 2023

While commenting on the trending category has become its own trend, there are others who have a lot more to say like this Tweeter who wants to point out the hypocrisy while defending public education.

His parents were school teachers and he went to school on set of TV shows. What does he even know about being in public school? Way to make your own parents profession shameful. Sit this one out Kirk. — Jeri Blumenthal Stuart 💙☮️🟦🩷 (@jastuart68) May 12, 2023

One teacher, in particular, addressed the overall message because the education system doesn’t deserve to be attacked as if it’s out to destroy families and brainwash kids.

Just to be clear, I’m a public school teacher and non Christian, when a student comes up to me and says, “Mr. Davis God made everything in the world”. My response is yes he did and isn’t it beautiful? The education system isn’t out to squash beliefs and dreams. — Brad (@Brad40876811) May 12, 2023

What about the Muslim, Hindu, and atheist kids who don’t believe in Christianity and whose parents don’t either?

If that’s how he feels, he should keep his kids at homeschool and leave public school matters to people who are utilizing them. His gods are his own concern. Inclusivity at school is necessary to respect all beliefs, not just the one HE subscribes to. — AFloridaWoman (@scrappyone76) May 12, 2023

Kirk Cameron does have millions of fans who are standing up for him every bit as much as the people who are against him. However, more than the message itself, it’s genuinely astonishing that he is trending as a “movie star” instead of any of the things that he’s actually active in today.