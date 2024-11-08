Kristin Cavallari’s major requirement for next boyfriend involves going under the knife 

After going through 13 confirmed breakups, Kristin Cavallari would like to think that she already knows what she wants in a partner, which seems like an odd thing to say considering how fast she would typically switch things up from one relationship to the other save for when she was married to her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, for nearly seven years.

Recommended Videos

But in the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the TV personality put her foot down as she revealed the major deal-breaker for her next relationship after breaking things off with Mark Estes — who, by the way, is 13 years younger than her — last September.

“You wanna know what else is a deal-breaker for me? I want someone who’s had a vasectomy. I don’t have to worry about any of that s**t,” said the blonde beauty, who initially rose to fame after starring in the hit MTV reality series Laguna Beach in 2004.

https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/1854200875994001760

To be fair, Cavallari has only had kids with Cutler. The exes share three in total: 12-year-old Camden, 10-year-old Jaxon, and 8-year-old Saylor. In 2018, when she and Jay were still together, she sounded like she was done having kids when she told People, “I love having three kids. I especially love having two boys and a girl — we feel like a very complete family. We’re good, we’re done.”

But during her seven-month romance with Estes, she admitted to considering having another child, telling her podcast listeners earlier this year: “The one thing, I’m not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I’m mulling it over. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1840315603178955166

Since Estes didn’t turn out to be the one, the Very Cavallari star is now ready to move on and she’s making it known that she no longer wants to have kids. The 37-year-old did say she’s open to seeing someone with extra baggage, but she’s adamant that they go through the medical procedure that would make them sterile.

“Ideally, his kids would be a little bit older, so I don’t really have to deal with the day-to-day. Because I was like, ‘I can’t have a Brady Bunch.’”

Since calling it quits with Estes, Cavallari has returned to the dating scene. However, she’s not thrilled by the attention she’s getting from men in Hollywood, especially since she has already gone out with famous men in the past, and all of those relationships ended in nothing.

“Here’s my thing, I think I’m just so f*****g over Hollywood in general. I’m having people reach out to me right now, and I’ve had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me. But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas three years ago, I would have been like, ‘Okay. Yeah.’”

According to Kristin, who has dated the likes of Nick Lachey, Chase Rice, Matt Leinart, and Nick Zano, she has already reached a point where she no longer needs a man “for anything other than just pure happiness.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy