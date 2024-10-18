Jay Cutler’s ex-wife Kristin Cavallari’s net worth, confirmed

Kristin Cavallari‘s two decades of success is due as much to her flexibility as her talent. From TV star to entrepreneur to best-selling author to podcast host, Cavallari has earned every dollar of her wealth.

Kristin Cavallari’s television stardom began on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County which ultimately led to the popular spin-off series The Hills. Though Cavallari was not originally a part of The Hills, she took over as the lead in season 5, replacing the departing Lauren Conrad.

Cavallari then spent the next few years making guest appearances on reality shows, most notably as a contestant in season 13 of Dancing With the Stars, and also appeared in numerous scripted shows, including an episode of CSI: NY.

In 2013, Cavallari married Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. They have three children together — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor — but announced in 2020 that they are divorcing, stating, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

During what became the tail end of their marriage, the two starred in the E! reality show Very Cavallari, which followed Kristin as she initially launched her jewelry and beauty brand Uncommon James. The show lasted three season, concluding in March of 2020.

In October 2024, Cutler was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee for driving under the influence, possession of a handgun under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, and implied consent, as reported by NBC. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Cavallari created a shoe for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and has since collaborated with others for multiple jewelry collections, including the collection Emerald Duv with Chelsea Bulte before she focused on creating Uncommon James.

She’s also a New York Times best-selling author four times over thanks initially to her 2016 autobiography Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it all Work. She has since followed it up with three highly acclaimed cookbooks.

#KristinCavallari is making it clear she misses the old #Kanye… sharing her unfiltered opinion about Ye's dramatic physical transformation as of late. 😱 Full story in bio!



📷:Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari pic.twitter.com/T09vWtbbhx — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2024

Despite all of this, she’s now mostly known for her lifestyle podcast Let’s Be Honest, which she started after the success of her and Stephen Colletti‘s podcast Back to the Beach, which debuted in 2022. Colletti was a co-star with Cavallari on Laguna Beach.

Cavallari consistently has social media buzzing with some of her podcast clips, most recently for something odd when she claimed that she legitimately believes that the Kanye West we see today is a clone of the “real Kanye.”

So, considering her many money-making ventures, what is Kristin Cavallari’s net worth?

Cavallari’s hard work has paid off as her estimated net worth in 2024 at age 37 is $30 million dollars.

Has this multi-millionaire remarried?

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about why she ended things with her boyfriend Mark Estes. pic.twitter.com/BQrKD7AaT2 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) October 1, 2024

In September 2024, Cavallari revealed that she broke up with her 24-year old boyfriend, Mark Estes, after 7 months together. She admitted that she broke up with him after he said that he could see having children with her in the future. This made her realize that she is not the right woman for him, and that he would be better off without her and with someone who wants to have children with him.

What’s next for Kristen Cavallari? At the moment she seems focused on her podcast, which also allows her to stay home while co-parenting her children. Whatever lies ahead for the actor, reality star, businesswoman, podcast host, one can safely assume it will be successful.

