‘Laguna Beach’ alum Stephen Colletti and fiance Alex Weaver’s relationship timeline, explained

Congratulations are in order for Laguna Beach and One Tree Hill alum Stephen Colletti!

He hasn’t been in the spotlight much these days, but once upon a time, the reality TV star was a popular teen heartthrob. These days, he’s up to other ventures, like his podcast, and… well… his fiancé! Colletti recently became engaged to the popular NASCAR reporter, Alex Weaver. Their private love story unfolded amidst the glitz and glam of Hollywood, and it looks like wedding bells will be ringing soon. While they’ve been relatively lowkey with their love, here’s a little breakdown of their time in the public eye together.

A Colorful Past

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Before his relationship with Alex Weaver, the Laguna Beach star navigated through a messy on-and-off relationship with his co-star Kristin Cavalleri. Despite not being officially together, both engaged in attempts to incite jealousy by pursuing relationships with other people. Following their final split in 2005, Stephen embarked on a two-year relationship with actress Hayden Panettiere. Subsequently, he enjoyed a two-year romance with his co-star Chelsea Kane. Since then, Stephen has chosen to keep subsequent relationships private, with not much information available regarding his dating history.

2022: Instagram official!

Although it’s not clear how the two met or when their love story began, the couple’s relationship became public knowledge in 2022. While co-hosting the podcast Back to the Beach with his ex, Kristin, fans had hoped that the two were getting back together but Cavalleri clarified with Page Six that nothing was going on between her and Stephen. In August of that year, Stephen made his relationship with Alex Weaver public with an Instagram post selfie of him and Alex snuggled up on a boat.

2023: The road to “I Do!”

On Nov. 15, 2023, just over a year since the couple went public with their relationship, Stephen and Alex revealed that they are ready for the next chapter of their lives together. In a picturesque moment overlooking the Italian capital during their visit to Rome, Stephen proposed to Alex. The couple released a joint Instagram post capturing the two kissing. Alex’s hand rested on Stephen’s cheek, delicately showcasing a stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

Since sharing their engagement news, the couple has received multiple congratulations from friends and fans alike. Stephen’s One Tree Hill and Laguna Beach co-stars, including: Jason Wahler, Jana Kramer, and James Lafferty have also sent their well wishes to the couple. There’s no mention of a wedding date, but fans are understandably interested in finally seeing the pair tie the knot!