All of Kanye West’s albums, ranked worst to best

A lot of words can be used to describe Kanye ‘Ye’ West. He’s loud, boisterous, controversial, and undeniably polemical. At the same time, over the years, the once-disgraced rapper has proven his talent time and time again.

Recommended Videos

It’s a funny world we live in. Some say separating the art from the artist is nearly impossible, while others fight tooth and nail against that very notion. No one is better qualified to be at the center of that discussion than Ye — arguably the most controversial artist of the past two decades. Since 2004, the rapper has released 10 studio albums and three collaborative albums. All of them were impressively critically acclaimed.

As a musician with one of the richest discographies in the world, it is surely nearly impossible to rank his albums. But I tried my hardest to show that even his worst album can be considered a work of art. With that in mind, it is definitely possible to separate the art from the artist. Here are Kanye West’s albums ranked from worst to best.

13 – Jesus is King (2019)

Jesus Is King was Ye’s ninth studio album, released at the height of his controversial involvement in politics. It was also around the time the rapper reconnected with his religious beliefs, thus birthing his first Gospel album, which ended up being a hit or miss among fans due to its theme. Despite this being the start of Ye’s relentless downfall from fame, the album went on to become his ninth solo project to reach platinum status, and earned Ye his 22nd Grammy. It may not be his best work, but it goes to show that even at his alleged lowest, he can still deliver a brilliantly executed album.

12- Vultures 1 (2024)

Ye’s return to music after his anti-Semitic remarks that nearly ruined his career was marked by “Vultures 1,” the first collaboration album in an upcoming trilogy with Ty Dolla Sign. Due to the recency of the album, it has yet to be nominated for any accolades — if it is even nominated at all. However, many fans believe it is a spectacular return to music, rich in production but lacking in lyrical depth. Kanye fans aren’t strangers to his lyrics being less than serious, but many believe this is Ye’s weakest lyrical effort thus far.

11- Ye (2018)

There is a common discourse among fans regarding some of West’s worst albums, and Ye might well be at the top of the list. Those who love it will undeniably vouch in its favor, while others will wholeheartedly proclaim it as Ye’s album with the least replay value. Personally, I’m a Ye truther, but production-wise, the rapper is admittedly less than daring in his sound. Lyrically, however, Ye offers one of Kanye’s most vulnerable sides, as he navigates his bipolar disorder diagnosis and how it’s affected his family.

10- Donda (2021)

Named after his late mother, Donda is Ye’s longest album to date. Comprised of 32 tracks, the deluxe version spans a 2-hour and 11-minute runtime — a striking difference from his previous albums. This change in length did not bode well with many fans who appreciated shorter albums. Nonetheless, Donda is still one of Kanye’s most convoluted albums, not only because of the number of tracks, but also because the rapper and producer explores all kinds of musical genres.

9- Kids See Ghosts (2018)

Released during Ye’s 2018 five-album producing run, “Kids See Ghosts” is undeniably a work of art. It marked West’s second collaboration album with his longtime friend, Kid Cudi, where the two put their heart and soul into what they hoped would become their new supergroup, Kids See Ghosts. Although the idea did not materialize, the album provided some of West’s most unique attempts at revolutionizing music with tracks like “4th Dimension,” and “Feel the Love,” offering a fusion of psychedelia and hip-hop paired with introspective lyricism.

8 – Watch the Throne (2011)

Watch the Throne is arguably one of Ye’s most critically acclaimed albums of all time. Stemming from his friendship with Jay-Z, Watch the Throne is living proof that the two hip-hop titans easily dominated the charts in the early 2010s. It is undeniably one of the most acclaimed rap and hip-hop albums of all time, merging hip-hop and progressive rap into a great cacophony of sounds. Nonetheless, many fans find its singles more appealing than the entirety of the album, thus earning it eighth place on this list.

7- 808s & Heartbreak (2008)

Very few albums come close to the level of vulnerability and intimacy found in 808s & Heartbreak. Arguably one of Kanye’s most heartbreaking albums to listen to, this was his fourth studio album, written in the wake of his breakup with his then-fiancée Alexis Phifer and the death of his mother the year prior. Aside from its raw lyrics, West ingeniously uses autotune and distortion to create a robotic and emotionless voice throughout the record, conveying his own existential isolation. Despite being critically criticized upon release, it is undeniably one of West’s most influential cultural footprints in music.

6- Late Registration (2005)

Late Registration is West’s second studio album and the second album in his debut trilogy. It provides solid evidence of Kanye’s early experimental attempts at fusing several music genres, including hip hop, jazz, pop, progressive rap, soul, and G-funk. Generally, West’s entire first trilogy is well beloved by fans, who often see it as the highlight of his career. While we can definitely agree, nostalgia often speaks louder. Although Late Registration is certainly one of West’s best works, it is still surpassed by some of the higher entries on this list.

5- The Life of Pablo (2016)

The Life of Pablo is undeniably one of Kanye’s greatest achievements. Possibly one of his most artistic expressive vehicles, TLOP — as it is often referred to — offers a panoply of sounds. Despite being one of his most contentious and debated albums, TLOP is also one of the albums that has most replay value in all of his discography. Considered by many to be ahead of its time, this album encapsulates every side of Kanye, showing an organized mess of sounds and lyrics that proves even in his most chaotic moments, Kanye can still provide one of the most sonically interesting works of his career.

4- Graduation (2007)

Kanye’s completion of his debut trilogy came with Graduation, and we reckon there would be no better way to wrap up such a rich lineup. After years of brewing doubts and lack of trust, Kanye’s self-confidence truly burst in Graduation, proving that he deserved to be at the height of his popularity during this period. Graduation epitomizes summer music, providing a much-needed and unique positive stance on life, conveyed through rhythmic electronic music. It is one of Kanye’s most unique albums and is still considered a classic to this day.

3- Yeezus (2013)

To this day, Yeezus remains one of Kanye’s most daring and experimental albums of his career. It is an absolute ride from start to finish. Sonically, Yeezus is loud and convoluted, with an overwhelming fusion of sounds and dissonance, showcasing an interplay between minimalism and maximalism.

Lyrically, Yeezus personifies arrogance, displaying Kanye’s narcissism through music with an edgy and conniving cohesiveness. Somehow, we see Kanye criticizing consumerist materialism while admitting his own participation in the hedonistic celebrity lifestyle. It is a masterpiece and surely one of his best albums to date.

2- The College Dropout (2004)

It has been 20 years since Kanye released his debut album, The College Dropout. In those 20 years, its influence and poignancy remain absolutely untouched in the musical realm. At the time, despite his young age, Kanye was already one of the most coveted up-and-coming producers, barely given the chance to persevere individually without being backed by other artists.

Yet, he took the chance and provided not only an extremely cohesive flow between all tracks but also a masterful use of samples — in a way that is now so closely connected to Kanye’s image as an artist and producer. It is the perfect debut album.

1- My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

Kanye’s best album is, undeniably, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Fourteen years later, it is still considered one of the best albums of all time by critics, including the Rolling Stone. It is the culmination of months of isolation and hard work by Kanye, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, and Kid Cudi in a so-called “Rap Camp.” It offers a sonic aesthetic through tracks like “Runaway,” while showcasing a masterful use of synthetic autotune in “Hell of a Life.” With a perfect mixture of strong and deep lyrics paired with diverse and excellent production, MBDTF is undeniably Kanye’s magnum opus and true proof of his talent as an artist and producer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy