‘Vultures 2’ release date, confirmed

Whether you love him or love to hate him, Ye is here to stay — even if no one believed he would ever make a comeback to music. Better yet, everyone held hope that he would return to music, but of course, fans have been lied to one time too many times. However, on February 9, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally released their long-awaited joint album Vultures 1 — the first one of the Vultures trilogy.

Recommended Videos

After delaying the album time and time again — a common pattern for the rapper, who has even scrapped multiple albums since the start of his career — the duo finally stuck to a date, gifting fans one of the highest-awaited albums of the past few years. It also marked Ye’s return to music after the 2022 Kanye debacle, and the first one after his apology. Not all is good in the world, but at least there’s really good new Ye music out there. With that said, Vultures 2 is supposedly right around the corner.

When is Vultures 2 coming out?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Genius, the second album of the trilogy, Vultures 2, is set to be released on March 8. The album is allegedly dropping a month after the first album, with Vultures 3 supposed to follow a month after the second album. However, given Kanye’s history of consistently delaying albums, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt — though credit must be given for only delaying Vultures twice before its release.

Moreover, the rapper is reportedly planning a new tour for 2024 and 2025, and is currently in discussions with several venues. Once again, no one can be certain whether this tour will materialize, as Kanye has a track record of not fulfilling his promises. Fans have been disappointed too many times, and at this point, unless they see him on stage before them, they won’t trust that a tour is coming their way. And yes, I’m talking about me.