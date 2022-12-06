Kanye West claims comments on Hitler help his presidential campaign

It seems that there are absolutely no flies on Kanye “Ye” West as he continues his descent into the absolute depths of his conspiratorial paranoid reality denial. Not to be outdone by his recent meltdown on internet huckster Alex Jones’ Infowars program, Ye recently took to a web show hosted by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to proclaim that his pro-Hitler sentiments are actually helping his latest presidential bid.

Kanye West: "If you don't believe in Jesus Christ, you are wrong. And anyone that doesn't believe in Jesus Christ should not be in control or any influence to anything that America produces." pic.twitter.com/qHdhi1CEZD — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 6, 2022

When host McInnes noted that the statements made by West during his unhinged Infowars interview could be detrimental to his presidential bid West responded, “[I] think it’s awesome for a presidential campaign. Yeah, to have someone that’s honest, that understands the state of the world. And that’s ready to listen to what the American people need.”

McInnes, who founded the American far-right neo-fascist organization known as the Proud Boys, is no stranger to controversy and — like Ye — has been banned from most major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for TOS violations related to hate speech. Though McInnes protests that he is merely a right-leaning libertarian and fiscal conservative, he has a long history of using inflammatory language as well as racial and homophobic slurs. Yet even he seemed anxious to convince West to walk back his rhetoric.

In NEW interview, Kanye West tells Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes how he doesn’t see Jewish people as individuals.



Trigger warning ⚠️ This has strong antisemitism rhetoric followed by evil KKK style laughter. pic.twitter.com/TuRkG9Q6Y6 — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) December 6, 2022

“I’m going to talk him off the ledge and bring him back to the understanding that our problem is liberal elites of all races, Kamala Harris is a major problem. Barack Obama is a major [problem]. Barack Obama is what started this whole mess. I would argue we weren’t really into racism before he came along,” said McInnes as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

McInnes seemed to have little to no effect on Ye, however, who stated in the interview that, “I love Jewish people. I love all people. I love people who have like, canceled my accounts, and all that, but they should not be the people in charge. It’s what I’m saying. They’ve had their run.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.