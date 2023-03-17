Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott file to change son’s name from Wolf

Following through on their refreshing backpedal in the world of ludicrous celebrity baby names, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have put the legal wheels in motion in changing their child’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

The pair have filed legal documents to formalize the change in their child’s name, which state that they “regret the initial name choice” of their second child, according to TMZ.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to make their son's name change official in the eyes of the law … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/0ypeTDbWhk — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2023

This comes a year after Jenner and Scott publicly announced that they would be changing their son’s name after claiming it “didn’t suit him.” Despite rumors of their breakup making the rounds at the beginning of the year, it would appear that the pair remain aligned on not scarring their second child with a silly name. Then again, their first kid’s name is still Stormi, so who knows what the angle is here. To each their own, we suppose.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s half-sibling Kim Kardashian’s first born child is still, and by her age, will likely always, be North West. Then again, it would seem that her and Kanye West’s child’s odd name is the least of that family’s problems of late.

Jenner revealed her son’s new name back in January in an Instagram story. Aire reportedly means “Lion of God.” As early as last month, Kylie Jenner came under fire for throwing her children an Astroworld themed birthday party, after her ex’s disastrous music festival which tragically claimed multiple lives after a huge crowd surge during Scott’s performance.