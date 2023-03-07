Kanye West clip circulating in response to North’s Ice Spice TikTok isn’t what it seems

A recent TikTok posted by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s nine-year-old daughter North West dressed up as Ice Spice has sparked something of a heated debate about how the child is being parented.

Regardless of which side of the fence one sits on the issue at hand, a clip of Kanye West has been circulating on Twitter which many are incorrectly calling a direct response to North’s Ice Spice clip.

Kanye response about his daughter with ice spice pic.twitter.com/OMcIUpwUyc — k 𖤐ri (@ihykari) March 6, 2023

While West’s rant about TikTok is relevant to the contentious video, it’s also a year-old (and since-deleted) Instagram post published in the wake of another of his daughter’s TikToks in which she was covered in makeup singing along to Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith’s “Emo Girl.”

North’s Ice Spice TikTok has been divisive at the least, with some are arguing that it’s not okay for North to be ‘cosplaying’ as an artist rapping about mature subject matter, while others don’t see the issue as children listening to music with inappropriate themes isn’t exactly a new problem. Kanye West is yet to chime in on his daughter’s most recent hotly debated clip.

Kanye punching the air rn pic.twitter.com/2F93Ny3IXN — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 6, 2023

After going radio silent in recent months following his antisemitic outbursts and subsequent ‘presidential campaign’ announcement, the disgraced rapper has recently resurfaced on Instagram, so you’d best brace yourselves.

Late last month, there was also a rumor circulating that West may be reigniting his business partnership with Adidas once more to resume the sale of Yeezys, which appear to be going on sale with or without the rapper’s signature branding.