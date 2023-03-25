Lady Gaga looks ready to unleash her Harley Quinn-madness in ‘Joker 2’ set photos

Lady Gaga appeared in costume as the paparazzi swarmed in and shot away, confirming that the megastar was cast in Joker: Folie à Deux. When they found out that she would be playing the role of Harley Quinn, the scoop got flipped on its head.

Margot Robbie stamped her name on the role of Harley Quinn in 2016 when she starred alongside Jared Leto as the Joker in Suicide Squad. She was crazy and sexy all at the same time, and upstaged everyone else in the film. Who could possibly replace her?

Gotham/GC Images

It looks like they found someone. With her hair slicked back and two-toned in that “forgot to bleach it” sort of way, she sports a red blazer, leather skirt, and ripped pantyhose as it looks like she’s being escorted into a courthouse by police. She’s not in handcuffs or anything, so she doesn’t appear to be arrested. Perhaps testifying as a witness? The plot is not known at this point.

To add to the fun, Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Joker and this whole romantic match has now been completely replaced. However, Joaquin’s version of the Joker is far superior to Leto’s. Remember when he walked away from his therapist at the end of Joker in 2019 with bloody feet and then was seen running from the guards, a hysterical ending with Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” playing in the background. Iconic!

So what does Lady Gaga have to bring to the table to compete with Margot Robbie? First of all, this is not the award-winning singer’s first rodeo in acting. Among her acting credits are her roles as El Cameleón in 2013’s Machete Kills and Bertha in 2014’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Then, she went on to play someone much like herself in A Star is Born in 2018, but then she busted out some real acting chops when she starred as Patrizia Reggiani in 2021’s House of Gucci. However, there’s something different about this role and Margot Robbie unfortunately wouldn’t be able to pull it off.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joker: Folie a Deux is a full-blown musical. Now, we know Lady Gaga’s definitely got the chops for that. Of course, she makes the perfect Harley Quinn as the looney love interest of Joaquin’s version of Joker. When she puts her pipes to the ballads she’ll be singing in the film, that’s all anyone’s going to care about. She’s the Harley Quinn everyone needed, they just didn’t know it.

Joker 2 is set to come out in 2024.