Lana Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene’s age, confirmed

Lana has left behind the “Summertime Sadness” and is now ringing in autumn with wedding bells. But what all do we know about our queen’s husband, Jeremy Dufrene, except his name?

In a surprising yet heartfelt turn, the queen of heartbreak songs Lana Del Rey walked down the aisle with the love of her life, Jeremy Dufrene, on Sept. 26 in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. People has confirmed that the pair obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on Sept. 23, three days before their public wedding ceremony. The move came as a surprise to all her fans since the duo has not been publicly dating for long.

Dufrene, who serves as an airboat captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur in Louisiana, first got his name linked with the singer in 2019 after Del Rey shared photos with him on Facebook following a wildlife tour together. However, the two were only romantically linked after Del Rey posted Dufrene on her Instagram in May 2024 with the caption “Family w my guy” and tagged him. The two were then spotted on several occasions on dinner and casual strolls.

Del Rey’s romance and now marriage with Dufrene has sparked natural curiosity about the man who has captured her heart. For the new ones, Dufrene is already a father with two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. But how old is he?

Jeremy Dufrene’s age

According to his firm, Dufrene leads visitors through the marshes and swamps, providing them with a close-up look at the native fauna, which includes egrets, herons, and alligators in addition to over 300 other species of birds. But apart from his love of the woods, not much is known about the man. His relationship with Del Rey only went public after the two attended model Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City together on Sept. 7.

Though there are no official confirmations, TMZ reported that Dufrene is 49 years old, which is 10 years older than his wife Lana Del Rey. Lana was born on June 21, 1985, and is 39 years old as of Sept. 2024. This means Dufrene was born sometime in 1975, but we’ll get a confirmation of his birthdate hopefully soon as we anticipate seeing more of him on Lana’s social media. And a birthday post for her hubby isn’t too much to ask for, is it?

