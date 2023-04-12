Laurence Fishburne returns to the MCU in an upcoming Disney Plus series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is suitably massive and expansive, with an almost never-ending supply of movies and more recently television series. Marvel loves to reintroduce characters, and Laurence Fishburne is now due for his debut in the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series.

The cutesy animated series which follows one of Marvel’s more outlandish and fun characters will see Fishburne return as Dr. Foster, better known by comic book alias Goliath. Foster’s second appearance in the MCU sees him aid Moon Girl who is having serious size issues with Devil Dinosaur.

Given Foster’s previous allegiances with Hank Pym and his role in the Project Goliath, he’s a strong choice to get your dinosaur back up to scratch. Fishburne didn’t reprise his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with him being one of several high-profile no-shows for the divisive threequel. Moon Girl is de facto canon to the MCU due to the current multiversal shenanigans encompassing the universe, similar to Fishburne is Cobie Smulders returning as Maria Hill for the Disney Plus original series.

Animated Marvel is flourishing where perhaps their live-action shows just aren’t quite cutting it. Moon Girl has seen universal praise from critics, with the zany, colorful, and suitably ridiculous series sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps the success of the series will convince Disney and Marvel of further collaborations, especially on projects which aren’t quite household names – may we suggest a Man-Thing series?

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping weekly.