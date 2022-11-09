Leave Peppa Pig’s good name out of this Katy Perry/Rick Caruso scandal, you heathens

The old saying goes to never meet your idols, or in the internet age, never find out their voting preferences. The world is currently stunned by Katy Perry’s controversial vote for an anti-choice candidate, and people are using meme power to fight back. Peppa Pig, you’re up.

Perry disappointed many of her followers by pledging her support for former Republican billionaire Rick Caruso, who recently switched to become a Democrat: but has a life-long history of controversial voting habits, especially around women’s rights. Perry gave her support to Caruso for his views on the arts and public housing initiatives, but many pointed out the hypocrisy of voting for a man who voted to take away women’s rights, right after she posted a pro-choice video.

Now, because the internet can only absorb and react to information through the medium of memes, they’ve edited Perry’s voting selfie to be her casting her vote for the only honest pig to ever live: Peppa Pig. Peppa’s platform consists of four-hoof approach to crime, education, health, and veganism. Four things the world can get behind.

Please stop spreading misinformation bc the real photo was her watching Peppa Pig with her daughter. Katy Perry’s a single mother who’s hustling her way in Vegas. She has no time for politics so please respect her privacy pic.twitter.com/jA0B9euKEO — Mario (@WitnessQi) November 8, 2022

No she didn’t it’s fake new! She took a pic of Daises iPad cause peppa pig was on pic.twitter.com/LNR9q6wbsY — Smiley🧜‍♂️⚡️ (@UnproblematicMr) November 8, 2022

Katy Perry watching Peppa Pig with her adorable daughter Daisy Dove Bloom 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9TysMIbYTo — 𝑫𝑬𝑨𝑵 🌴 (@DeanRenaissance) November 7, 2022

Peppa has faced some controversy over the years for her alleged inability to mature, with the mammal consistently failing to show proof of her age despite being in the public eye for nearly twenty years. Ms. Pig has also not given any comment on Roe v. Wade, but at least hasn’t been found guilty of pork barrelling for her seat.

Perry’s openness about her voting preferences is nothing new; the popstar campaigned and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, as well as for now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.