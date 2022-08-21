Lee Pace recently broke the internet when he made the impromptu announcement that he tied the knot with his longtime partner Matthew Foley, an executive at Thom Browne.

Best known for portraying Ronan the Accuser in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as well as dipping into Middle-earth as Thranduil the Elvenking in The Hobbit trilogy, Pace caused a meltdown when he posted thirst-inducing photos of himself decked in a sexy mesh shirt. Given that one of the most eligible bachelors is now off the market, his fans are having a hard time reining in their feelings.

Me finding out Lee Pace is married with a wonderful husband and being so happy for him: pic.twitter.com/174h261b7Z — Carter (he/they) 🪶 (@baphzival) August 21, 2022

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star recently graced the cover of the August issue of GQ, wherein he talked about being married to Foley for some time and shared how he met him through a mutual friend. “I said to my friend, Nick, ‘You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?’ And it luckily has worked out,” he said.

During the chat, he gushed about his husband, with whom he has the perfect relationship, saying that it is like having “an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend.” So, naturally, the internet is now laser-focused on not just Lee Pace but his new hubby as well.

LEE PACE AND HIS HUSBAND ARE THE IDEAL COUPLE MY GOD THESE BITCHES GAY AND SEXY pic.twitter.com/SwgpQIgKep — the morally corrupt brad (@simplegoomba) August 17, 2022

Matthew Foley is a lucky, lucky, lucky man. — Shannon Schultz (@SuperShan20) August 21, 2022

A few are teary-eyed over how Pace, who is known for keeping his personal life private and away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, talked about his husband with very palpable too-much-in-love vibes.

Lee Pace talking about his husband ❤️‍🩹🤧 pic.twitter.com/Xm2rSNgd7w — michelle (@lovespreads_) August 17, 2022

lee pace describing marriage as "an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend" is the most true and wholesome thing I've ever read. — DEV ☁️ (@DevNicoleSmith) August 17, 2022

lee pace talking about his husband,, I'm so happy for them I'm pic.twitter.com/DHCbv0KtT0 — yo mr white (@newtsgeiszler) August 17, 2022

During his interview, Pace also admitted that he wants to be a father. “I’d love to have kids. I think there’s nothing better than little kids running around,” he said. Now, his fans can’t help but wonder about a world where the future is sprinkled with little Lee Paces.

I'm pretty sure it's illegal to be that handsome and have children. There just isn't time to do both. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) August 21, 2022

Lee Pace was last seen in the recently released critically praised comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Apple TV Plus series Foundation, which has been renewed for a second season.