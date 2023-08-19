Legions of Taylor Swift fans shut down a New Jersey road after the pop icon is spotted in a local bar

Taylor Swift’s fame won’t wane anytime soon, and a very recent example of fans’ display of affection is a testimony to that fact. Swift was forced to leave the Black Whale corner bar on Friday when a swarm of fans—affectionately dubbed Swifties—assembled near the venue just to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star.

The 33-year-old singer was a guest at the rehearsal dinner of the music producer (and her collaborator), Jack Antonoff who is set to marry to Margaret Qualley. Per The Daily Mail, the situation began to get out of control as the crowd was heard chanting Taylor’s name when the wedding rehearsal was in full swing. The restaurant was forced to close the curtains, sparking an angry reaction from the crowd.

The massive public frenzy had to be interrupted by the police who arrived at the spot to supervise the crowd’s behavior and get traffic moving again. Shortly thereafter, the “Blank Space” singer left the venue with the other guests.

Swift was spotted wearing a two-piece black outfit at the event, which was attended by some of the industry’s well-known names such as Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Lana Del Rey, and the mother of the bride, Andie MacDowell. The wedding which is taking place on Saturday will be attended by star-studded invitees but hopefully there will be strict supervision and monitoring to avoid another upheaval with Swift’s presence.