Leonardo DiCaprio ditches pals, colleagues to be with 26-year-old girlfriend on actual 50th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio got everything he could ask for on his landmark birthday — fame, money, and a girlfriend half his age.

According to the Daily Mail, the Academy Award-winning actor and his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, jetted off to Mexico on Monday to celebrate his 50th birthday. The couple was spotted boarding a private jet in L.A. for their lavish getaway on his actual natal day, on Nov. 11.

In the photos published by the outlet, Leo is seen in casual clothing, wearing a dark zip-up hoodie over a printed white shirt, a pair of black sweatpants, and gray sneakers. He had a baseball cap on and a face mask that barely covered his mouth, and he also carried a black backpack.

For her part, Ceretti was snapped rocking a green sweatshirt and sweatpants set with a yellow printed design. She also put on a pair of black shoes with silver detailing. The Italian beauty also styled her hair in a sleek bun and sported mini earrings and oversized shades to complete her look.

Joining the couple on their tropical vacation was Leo’s mom, Irmelin, and his stepdad, David Ward. Irmelin was photographed donning a white shirt, loose-fitting pants, and a blue sweater that she tied around her waist. She also looked like she was ready for an adventure as she wore a comfy pair of white sneakers and a white sombrero hat, and she carried a black backpack over her shoulders, just like her son.

Two days prior, DiCaprio threw a grand birthday party with the elites of Hollywood. The celebration started with a private dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu, attended by Leo’s family and girlfriend, as well as the Titanic actor’s close pals, costars, and longtime collaborators.

Some of the big names who showed up at the star-studded dinner were Tobey Maguire, Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, and Edward Norton. Paris Hilton, Robin Thicke, Benicio del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Mark Ruffalo, and Cara Delevigne. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were also in attendance.

After the dinner, Leo and his guests moved to a private estate in Hollywood Hills, where he organized another lavish party. Sources told Page Six that the second celebration that night gathered around 500 guests. To keep everything a secret, DiCaprio’s team handed out stickers to cover everybody’s phone cameras.

However, a spy exclusively disclosed to the outlet how the stars celebrated Leo’s milestone birthday at the private estate, saying a special cake was served alongside a voluminous amount of Telmont champagne. Party music was courtesy of Hollywood’s most sought-after disc jockey, DJ Meel.

Meanwhile, dating Vittoria seems to be another milestone for Leo, as she is among the select few in his long, notorious list of girlfriends to be older than 25. The other women Leo dated beyond his preferred age range were Gigi Hadid and Rose Bertram. The former was 27 when they dated, while the latter was 28 when they got together, as per the Daily Mail.

