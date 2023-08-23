Letitia Wright – net worth, age, height, relationship status

Letitia Wright is probably in one of the best roles an actor in Hollywood could be at the moment, the lead in an MCU movie. Whilst she’s been involved in Marvel movies for a number of years, she has some pretty big shoes to fill in taking on the role of Black Panther, but Wakanda Forever proved that she’s up to the task. Her new role has many wondering about the rising star, how much is she earning, how old is she, etc. so here’s everything we know about Letitia Wright.

Wright’s childhood and early roles

Image via BBC

Currently only 29 years old, Letitia Michelle Wright has already carved quite an impressive career for herself in Hollywood. The actress was born on the 31st of October 1993 in Georgetown, Guyana before moving to London with her family at the age of seven. However, Wright experienced abuse from classmates for her accent, something which she tried to change when she was younger.

According to the actress herself, she was inspired to get into acting by Keke Palmer’s performance in Akeela and Bee. At the age of 16 she enrolled in the Identity School of Acting In London and from there she was able to get numerous small parts in multiple British TV shows.

Her early work as an actress included appearances in shows such as Holby City and Top Boy back in 2011 when she was just 17. She even made an appearance in an episode of Doctor Who in 2015 and, later on, she starred as Nish in Black Museum, arguably one of the best episodes of the Netflix show Black Mirror.

Shortly after that her first big break came with Black Panther in 2018. She played Princess Shuri, the younger sister of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and she quickly became a fan favorite due to her charismatic performance. Since her role as Princess Shuri in the MCU hit, Wright has appeared in numerous big budget Hollywood productions including Death on the Nile and Ready Player One.

After Boseman’s untimely death in 2020 Wright was ultimately chosen to be the new Black Panther for the MCU which was quite the promotion considering she had only really been a side character before. Although it was a tough role to fill, Wright did a great job at not only taking on the new mantle but doing so in a way that isn’t disrespectful the actor who came before.

So how much did Letitia make from those movies?

Image via Marvel Studios

Wright’s earnings for the first Black Panther film have not been confirmed, however, she did make a cool $700,000 for her leading role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever according to Showbiz Galore. To be fair, you’d think that she would have earned a bit more for being the titular character in an MCU sequel, (Chadwick Boseman earned $2 million for his role in the first movie.) However, this is still probably one of her highest earning roles in her career thus far with smaller jobs such as her voice work in Illumination’s Sing 2 only earning her around $150,000.

So what is her net worth now?

Image via Prime Video

Right now, Letitia Wright’s current net worth is reported to be around $4 million which isn’t too bad considering she isn’t even 30 yet. Of course, that number will very likely go up as the actress bags more and more major roles in movies. Currently we don’t have any updates regarding a Black Panther 3 and Wright herself has no clue what’s happening with it. However, it’s safe to say, if Marvel decides to make a third installment, Shuri will likely be taking the lead. Aside from that, she’ll also probably return as the Black Panther for the upcoming Avengers films: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

What else do we know about Letitia?

Image via Marvel Studios

Wright is a Christian and she partially credits her acting success to her faith. According to her interview with The Guardian, she felt “empty” and it almost led to her quitting acting. Wright turned to Christianity which helped her find the contentment that she needed to not only return to her profession but flourish in it.

Letitia is 5’ 5” or 1.65 meters tall. She is currently single although a while back there were rumors that the MCU star was dating John Boyega, however those rumors were never confirmed. There were even rumors that she was dating model Eva Apio after the two changed their profile pics to each other’s faces on Twitter, although it seems like they’re just friends. For now the actress has stated that she’s happy to wait for love as she’s apparently not using any dating apps.