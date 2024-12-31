Liam Payne needed ‘higher level of care’ to process ‘depression and trauma’ weeks before death, new psychiatrist letter reveals

The investigation into Liam Payne‘s tragic death concluded on Dec. 30, but new revelations continue to emerge, shedding fresh light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

More than two months after Payne’s death on Oct. 16, an Argentinean court has charged five people in connection with his death for “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics.” In a letter filed with the same court, it has been shockingly revealed that Payne’s psychiatrist stopped treating him just weeks before his death. However, it wasn’t because he had gotten better, quite the opposite sadly.

The psychiatrist’s reason behind dropping Payne as a patient was his need for a “higher level of care” than she could provide. In the letter obtained by TMZ, the psychiatrist claimed that after “careful consideration and assessment,” she decided to recommend more advanced care for him. “Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being,” she wrote to Payne.

The psychiatrist then provided Payne with a list of doctors and rehab centers she believed could better assist him. She also urged the singer to regularly speak with a therapist to “process depression and trauma.” This revelation puts a lot of perspective on Payne’s mental health preceding his deadly fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires in October.

The psychiatrist had recommended that Payne stick to a structured treatment plan even after ending their professional relationship. She suggested taking medications strictly as prescribed, attending weekly therapy sessions, consulting a primary care doctor, and steering clear of heavy drinking while on medication. Unfortunately, Payne seemed unable to follow through with the plan—a fact that only surfaced after his tragic death.

A year ago in July 2023, Payne announced that his drinking days were over after spending 100 days in rehab. “I definitely don’t need those things anymore. The party’s over,” he said in a YouTube video. But Payne had relapsed into drinking this year, possibly because of his increasing struggle with depression and trauma. Payne’s post-mortem toxicology report showed that he had “traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescribed antidepressant” at the time of his death.

According to the Associated Press, a hotel employee and a drug dealer have been identified and charged for providing the drugs Payne consumed shortly before his death at the hotel. Additionally, three others—a businessman who accompanied Payne in Argentina and two hotel managers—face manslaughter charges in connection with the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

