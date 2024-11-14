Details about Maya Henry’s cease and desist letter to Liam Payne ahead of his death come out and fans rush to defend the singer

Liam Payne‘s tragic death on Oct. 16 left the entire world shocked. The former One Direction star was in a hotel in Argentina at the time of his death and reports claim he had difficulty dealing with the legal actions threatened by his ex, Maya Henry.

Days before his untimely death, his ex-fiancée, model Maya Henry, had issued a cease and desist order against Payne, claiming he was stalking and harassing her, her friends, and her family.

Fans turned on Henry for incorporating aspects of her personal life into her fictional novel, Looking Forward, published in May, and for sharing details online about how he treated her since the split. Some of them even went as far as accusing her of being the reason their favorite singer passed away, which was not the case, since Henry was nowhere near Argentina and his tragic death seemed to include more tragic details, including the fact that his record label reportedly dropped him a few days earlier. Now, more information about Henry’s legal action is rubbing fans the wrong way.

Maya Henry’s cease and desist included terrifying details

As expected, Liam Payne’s death was followed by a worldwide shock, where many fans, celebrities, close friends, and family shared thoughtful tributes about the singer.

Just a few days before Payne’s passing, Henry took to social media to clarify why she was opening up about her ex’s terrifying behavior, despite the ongoing backlash she received from some Directioners.

The couple first started dating in 2018 and had an on-and-off relationship that culminated with them getting engaged in August 2020. They separated again in 2021 but got back together and their relationship ended for good in early 2022. Since then, Henry made several allegations about Payne’s behavior post-breakup, and the cease and desist letter obtained by Page Six further details the terrifying implications of the star’s alleged behavior.

The legal document claims Payne allegedly sent Henry and her family “unsolicited and disturbing” photos and videos of himself. The material reportedly included “pictures of his genitals and various videos of Mr. Payne performing disturbing sexual acts on himself.”

At the same time, the notice also claimed Payne was “actively communicating” with third parties and trying to share “intimate” photos of his ex. The new report claims a woman contacted Henry directly on Instagram claiming she knew Payne and that he offered to send nudes of Henry in addition to photos of his current girlfriend, believed to be Kate Cassidy. “The main reason I reached out is because he started blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email, and when I asked who it was, he started asking me if I wanted nudes of you/ his current gf,” Page Six notes the DM reads.

They further detailed that the woman refused and contacted Henry to give “a heads up that he offered that.” The unnamed source further alleged, “I stopped answering him for a while and he messaged me on an iCloud account, a few different phone numbers as well as a Snapchat [account].”

Henry’s lawyers threatened to take “criminal action” and noted she would seek punitive damages, and offered Payne and his team 10 business days to respond to the letter. It’s unclear whether they responded.

Following the news, fans pushed back against the allegations in the cease and desist letter and further defended the late singer.

Some people are still on the fence, noting that Henry sent the letter ahead of Payne’s untimely death and that the new report is just the detailing of what she claimed when the singer was still alive.

Unfortunately, the conversation around Maya Henry and Liam Payne’s relationship is more complicated than it seems. While the details around his behavior are difficult to refute in the aftermath of his death, it further proves that we can never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

