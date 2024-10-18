‘On the wrong path musically’: A devastating blow from Liam Payne’s record label makes his death infinitely more heartbreaking

Following One Direction’s indefinite hiatus in 2016, all members of the famous boy band started a solo career, one they wanted from the beginning when they auditioned alone on U.K.’ The X-Factor. Liam Payne signed a deal with Republic Records. However, ahead of his tragic death on Oct. 16, the former One Direction star was reportedly dropped by his record label.

One Direction is arguably one of the most popular boy bands of the 2010s, winning the hearts of many fans all around the world. Zayn Malik was the first one to leave the band in 2015, and the rest took a hiatus and focused on their solo careers. Although each band member had dedicated fans, some went on to become more successful than others. Liam Payne’s solo career started on the right foot, and he was involved in more than just singing and songwriting, becoming a producer for many big-name artists.

His first solo single, “Strip That Down,” which came out in Oct. 2016, got him on the right foot. The track featured rapper Quavo, with Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac sharing writing credits. It reached number ten on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was a commercial success. Several more collaborations followed, including one with Rita Ora for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack called “For You,” one with J. Balvin in 2018 called “Familiar,” and French Montana for “First Time.”

In 2019, he released his first solo album, LP1, but his second album never materialized, and his career, which had started on the right foot, was not what he and his record label hoped for.

Universal Music dropped Liam Payne just a few days before his death

Liam Payne was One Direction’s most prolific co-writer, having over 30 writing credits for their albums. On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Universal Music, which owned Capitol Records, dropped Liam Payne just a few days before his tragic death. The same day, Universal Music Group and Capitol Records shared a tribute to the late singer, expressing their regret.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne,” the statement read. “His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him. We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.”

However, multiple sources told the outlet, “Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it],” the insider claimed. “Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.”

His second album, on which he had been working since 2023, was also put on hold before Universal dropped him. At the same time, Payne’s PR team also resigned at the end of the month. At the time of his death, he didn’t have a publicity representation. This came after his ex-fiancé, Maya Henry, started legal action against the singer after accusing him of contacting her long after their breakup.

Another source claimed, “It is like all of Liam’s music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him.” They added, “It must have absolutely devastated him.”

Fellow guests at the hotel Payne was staying at claimed they heard “really loud, violent screams” from his room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before his tragic death after falling from the balcony of his third-story hotel window. Investigation into his death is still ongoing. All the details surrounding what led to his death are still pure speculation at the moment but none of it makes his sudden death less tragic or less heartbreaking.

