Uh oh, two more hotel workers have been charged in Liam Payne’s death

A judge has called for two more hotel employees to be interrogated in the case of Liam Payne‘s death on Oct. 16, 2024, after a fatal fall from a Buenos Aires hotel.

On Dec. 10, Rolling Stone obtained documents that detail the case judge’s decision to charge two workers: a receptionist who called 911 on the night of the incident, and a CasaSur Palermo manager. It’s unclear what they’re being accused of, but they’re to be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. It reads, “Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement,” then lists persons involved in the case.

Two people accused of acquiring drugs for Payne will be questioned on the morning of Dec. 17. A friend of Payne accused of “abandonment of a person followed by death” will be interrogated on Dec. 18, and the aforementioned two hotel workers will answer the court’s queries on Dec. 19. After the interrogations, the judge will decide whether they should be prosecuted, dropped from further inquiry, or determine there’s not enough evidence for either of those options.

The receptionist charged made two emergency services calls around the time of Payne’s death. He told the dispatcher that a guest was under the influence of “too many drugs and alcohol” and was “trashing” his hotel room. In the second call, he asked if the police would be sent along with medical personnel, and the dispatcher responded that they would be. He then replied, “No, no, just the SAME (El Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencias). Just the SAME.”

An autopsy carried out the evening of Payne’s death established he suffered “multiple traumas” and “internal and external hemorrhaging” consistent with a significant fall. On Nov. 7, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office revealed toxicology reports showed traces of cocaine, alcohol, and prescription anti-depressants in Payne’s body.

They ruled out “a conscious or voluntary act,” believing Payne wasn’t entirely aware of his surroundings or acts at the time. They also said they didn’t believe third-party intervention or self-harm was to blame.

In a 2021 Diary of a CEO podcast interview, Payne said his substance misuse had gotten out of hand, saying “There were a few pictures of me on a boat, and I was all bloated out. I call it my pills-and-booze face.”

“My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. I just didn’t like myself very much, so I made a lot of bad decisions,” he added. Payne entered rehab in 2020 for treatment but continued to struggle until his death. Some reports have claimed he was also under stress in 2024 after his ex-girlfriend Maya Henry filed a cease and desist against him, claiming he had stalked and harassed her and her family.

None of the people accused in the case have been named, but further details should come out as the persons involved are questioned throughout December. Payne’s death ultimately has sparked conversations about the toll of young stardom, and the substance misuse that can often follow.

