Lil Loaded’s cause of death, confirmed

How did the California-born rapper pass away at just 20 years old?
Kevin Stewart
Published: Aug 2, 2024 08:55 am

Lil Loaded was the stage name of rapper Dashawn Maurice Robertson. Born on Aug. 1, 2000, in San Bernardino, California, he rose to fame in mid-2019, when he was 18, his hip hop/drill track “6locc 6a6y” went viral after he uploaded it to YouTube. YouTuber Tommy Craze used it in one of his reaction videos in which he reviewed YouTube videos without any previous views, and it exploded.

His complete discography includes a studio album, two mixtapes, and seven singles, but “6locc 6a6y” remains Lil Loaded’s most successful work and was certified gold in May 2021. By then, it had received over 28 million views on YouTube (it currently has well over a million likes).

Sadly, on May 31, 2021, Lil Loaded passed away. He was only 20 years old. But how did that happen?

How did Lil Loaded die?

As per XXL, Lil Loaded died from a gunshot wound to the head that was believed to be self-inflicted. Before he passed, he posted an ominous message on his Instagram Story, suggesting that he was ready to enter heaven. The message is no longer available to view.

The rapper’s mother found him in the second-floor hallway of their family home and claims he had been upset and crying over a split with a girlfriend the previous night.

He had previously been accused of shooting and killing his 18-year-old friend, Khalil Walker, while recording a music video. He insisted it was an accident, but his lawyer suggested that the subsequent looming manslaughter case “may have contributed to this tragic outcome.”

We hope Lil Loaded is now at peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

