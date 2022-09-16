Lil Nas X found himself a new gig as President of ‘League of Legends’

A joint promotional effort between Lil Nas X and Riot Games is leaving fans in stitches. In the promo, the Old Town Road and INDUSTRY BABY rapper decides to turn up at Riot’s offices and declare himself the President of League of Legends.

In the very Office-esque skit, Lil Nas X is seriously channeling some Michael Scott when outlining the premise of his new role, with hard cuts to talking heads of delirious and perplexed Riot employees expressing their confusion with the whole situation.

League’s new president is also seen passionately pitching a new Udyr skin, Nudyr. No further explanation required on that one, as a render was later posted on Twitter.

via Twitter

The purpose of the promotional video is twofold, firstly to promote the League of Legends Worlds 2022 tournament, and secondly, to promote the event’s anthem – Star Walkin’ by Lil Nas X himself.

In fact, the tune is programmed to play through every single piece of technology inside and outside the Riot office during the skit, hilariously driving Riot employees nuts, while Lil Nas X proudly beams at the chaos.

Star Walkin’ is available for pre save on major music streaming platforms and will release on Sep. 23, while League of Legends Worlds 2022 will kick off on Sep 29 in the Arena Esports Stadium at Artz Pedregal in Mexico City. Finals will take place on Nov. 5.



Before then, we can only speculate what celebrity we’d love to see as the president of Valorant, or catch the critically acclaimed League of Legends series Arcane on Netflix, which was confirmed to be getting a second season.