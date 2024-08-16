Lily Collins’ weight loss for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4, explained

Lily Collins had to deal with comments about her weight throughout her career, and one can only imagine how tired she must be. Despite her candidness about her history with weight loss and eating disorders, some people are still interested in dissecting her bodily features. After season 4 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris began airing, the lurking watchers have begun insisting that Lily Collins has lost even more weight.

Lily Collins’ history of weight loss

In 2017, Collins starred in the Netflix movie To the Bone, which followed an anorexic woman named Ellen during her treatment at an unconventional group home. While discussing the process of losing weight healthily for the movie, Collins also shared her history of anorexia nervosa. She has been very candid about her journey, even publishing a collection of essays titled Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

While she was initially apprehensive about taking the role in To the Bone, Collins ultimately found it to be a healing experience, as well as a way to shed light on the realities of eating disorders. The movie, and Collins’ weight loss, did garner some backlash, but there was also an overflow of positive responses.

Did Lily Collins lose weight for Emily in Paris season 4?

There have been no reports that Collins actively lost any weight in preparation for Emily in Paris. However, this hasn’t stopped fans and viewers from commenting on her weight throughout the show’s run, especially as season 4 just began airing on Aug. 15. Viewers on the show’s subreddit took to the site to discuss how they thought Collins looked skinnier than ever, expressing concern over the actress. But where do we draw the line between concern and intrusion?

Nonetheless, Collins has repeatedly affirmed that she is healthy, and has shared a lot about her relationships with food and exercise as she works towards healing her relationships with both. It’s also important to note that recovery looks different for everyone, so it is never okay to comment on anyone’s body.

