Lily-Rose Depp reveals which of her father’s movies literally traumatized her

Lily-Rose Depp is currently starring in a remake of a horror classic that will creep out a lot of people but the movie that creeped her out as a kid is not exactly horrifying.

The 1922 silent film Nosferatu, inspired by the vampire model that fueled Bram Stroker’s most treasured tale, Dracula, has an updated version that was released on Christmas Day 2024, starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård.

Nosferatu — both the character and the original film — is the epitome of creepiness, designed to scare the psychological wits out of any risk-taking viewer who dares to watch the bloody film. Even for those who haven’t seen the movie, the unforgettable image of the face of Nosferatu is immediately recognizable. Now, the new version is captivating audiences into the new year.

Receiving an impressive 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 256 critic’s reviews, Nosferatu has surpassed $50 million at the box office in its first week, already making it director Robert Eggers‘ highest grossing film to date.

On the heels of the film’s growing success, Harpar’s Bazaar sat down with Lily-Rose Depp for a recent interview. She clearly takes after her father Johnny Depp in one definite sense when it comes to movie roles, as she explained, “I’m interested in the darker underbelly of things. As an actor, you hope that your role will be as meaty as can be, so you have as much to dive into as possible.”

She also revealed that when she was just three years old she was allowed to watch a particular movie starring her father which ended up disturbing her so much that she refused to ever watch it again. “I remember being petrified by that, which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young. It’s a difficult childhood memory.”

One might believe she’s talking about her father’s first role in A Nightmare on Elm Street but such is not the case. The film in question is, believe it or not, Edward Scissorhands. Considering she was three years old, one can understand that she might really believe that her father had scissors for hands but that’s not what actually affected her.

Depp explained, “I was traumatized by it. Not because I thought he was scary but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset.”

Lily-Rose refusing to watch the film again because her father’s character was being treated so poorly by everyone else might be a perfect father-daughter story.

She also hated the ending because many of the characters ultimately end up not being supportive of Scissor-fingers.

She carries a little bit of the emotions she had for Edward and somewhat applies it to Nosferatu despite the character’s being totally different. “Edward’s the good guy,” she stated, “and Nosferatu’s kind of the bad guy, but there’s a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?”

As Depp can now celebrate her role in the remake of Nosferatu, it’s highly unlikely that she will ever star in a remake of Edward Scissorhands, unless it’s an Eddie-gets-revenge sequel and, with scissors for hands, it could be a clean-cut triumph.

