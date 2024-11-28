‘My lord wow’: Nicholas Hoult makes his fans sweat as he shows off his sporting skills by tackling other men to the ground

Let’s get two things straight: Nicholas Hoult is a brilliant actor, and we would never complain about seeing him tackling other men on a rugby pitch. The star recently appeared in a photoshoot for GQ Germany, and to say it was impressive would be an understatement.

Seriously, this is the thing that dreams are made of. We got to see Hoult in several scenarios, including clutching onto a rugby ball, tackling a few equally good-looking models, oh … and leaning against a wooden wall as he gazes longingly into the beyond.

There’s a lot to love about these photographs by Luke Gilford and styled by Tobias Fredricks, and fans have been excited to share their opinion on how Hoult is the perfect tall glass of water everyone needs to quench their thirst. Reactions include “oh my lord wow,” “Finer than wine,” and “ABSOLUTELY AMAZING HANDSOME MAN.” Several comments have also focused on how it was a great photoshoot (but what they really mean is Hoult is amazing) and suggestions for future roles. Our favorite is this one: “He needs to be a leading man in Bridgerton, somehow. “ We can definitely see this!

Behold the best photoshoot ever!

Excuse us; it’s going to take a second to recover. Fans of Hoult will know this is not the first time he has appeared sweaty onscreen, and in the 2019 film Tolkien, he got muddy on the rugby pitch. He looks great in a rugby jersey, and this is not the only time his style has brought him attention. Although the actor is not considered a sartorial god, he does know how to find the balance between comfort and fashion, and some of his most stylish moments have seen him rocking dark-washed jeans and T-shirts with leather jackets or tailored coats (the appeal is in the simplicity and how easy it would be to recreate for yourself).

We also love what Hoult has to say about his clothing because when he speaks about his fashion choices, he does it with humor. “I’m not always going for trend dressing. I don’t mind sometimes going towards the more fashionable cuts with suits and stuff, but particularly when it’s formalwear like this, I like to go with a classic style that doesn’t go out of fashion,” he told Esquire in September 2024. “But who knows, maybe I’ll go through a high fashion phase again soon. That’s just what I’m feeling at the moment. My style in three words? Very. Very. Cool. Or maybe like: Who’s. That. Guy?” He also noted how he likes to dress for his body type and is unconcerned with labels.

We must also take a moment to acknowledge how Hoult has proven himself as an interesting and diverse actor who has tackled (yes, pun intended) various roles, from Renfield to The Favourite. He photographs well, and his acting is even better, but Hoult has been honest about struggling with fame (and as his star continues to rise, so does the public interest in him).

In a 2015 interview with Vogue, he spoke about his dislike of being photographed, although that may have changed as he certainly looked comfortable in his latest GQ Germany spread. “It’s a choice. You learn where not to go. I can fall out of my local pub and no one cares. I’m not the kind of person who wants to be in magazines … but I’m proud of the work, and, of course, want people to go and see the films,” he said at the time.

