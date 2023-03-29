Nicholas Hoult gushes over sharing a set with Nicolas Cage for ‘Renfield’

Nicholas Hoult recently had the wonderful experience of getting to work with Nicolas Cage on the film Renfield, at least that is how he wants to put it. The actor gushed over his time working with Cage on the vampiric comedy in which Hoult plays the beleaguered henchman, Renfield, to Cage’s Count Dracula.

The film centers around Hoult’s character as he attempts to escape the toxic centuries-long relationship he is in with his master who demands that Renfield attend to his every wish, including finding him fresh victims to drain their blood. He realizes that he must break free from his chains of servitude if he is ever to have a normal life and be with the woman he loves, traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

One of Cage’s classic and much-quoted roles from his past was playing a vampiric character in Vampire’s Kiss, and now he is donning the fangs once more though this time to the absolute extreme (as if the first time wasn’t extreme enough). Hoult is a huge fan of his co-star and was delighted to get the opportunity to work with him on the production, telling Entertainment Tonight that he was “giddy” to be doing so.

“It really was one of the most bizarre scenarios of my life looking glancing over and seeing Nic Cage, dressed fully as Dracula. I mean, it doesn’t get better than that. So, I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him.”

Despite taking on one of the most iconic roles in the history of cinematic horror, Hoult says that Cage still brings his own special brand of acting that he is so well known for.

“He was Nic Cage. But like, the funny thing was, when he switched on to Dracula, all the influences that he was bringing to that character and where he was bringing inspiration from, it was just like, it was really fun, and then occasionally you just see this little Nic Cage-ism within, which is what we love seeing him do in films.”

This isn’t the first time the two have worked together, with Hoult having starred in the 2005 film The Weatherman with Cage playing the lead and Hoult a supporting role. At that time, the young actor would have only been roughly 15 years old during production, and he has since grown as an actor taking on bigger and more challenging roles throughout his now well-established career. Hoult can still recall that time and feels immensely lucky to be working opposite Cage once more.

“I remembered him and had a great experience on that film. It’s a film I’m very proud of,”And I was lucky — first time working in America. I really gained a lot of knowledge from him through that process, and even more so this time, because you know, now as an adult. Just knowing more of his filmography, and like being more of a fan even in some ways, it was even more special to work with him again.”

You can catch Hoult and Cage in Renfield coming to theatres from April 14.