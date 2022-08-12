Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media.

Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.

For more info on your rights as a writer, https://t.co/gLdgi76Rh6. -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2022

The Door McAllen Church in Texas performed an unlawful production of the Hamilton musical without the permission of Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not only was this musical not authorized, but the church changed the lyrics in some of the songs to include an anti-LGBTQ and conservative narrative.

The production ran for only two days and a high-quality recording was uploaded to YouTube, but was quickly removed by the church. Despite this, clips of the musical were circulated on Twitter and TikTok.

So far, there hasn’t been news of any legal action from Disney or Hamilton‘s legal team over the church’s unauthorized production. A cease and desist letter was sent, however, asking the church to take down everything, from photos, videos, and any other form of media relating to the production.

If you want to support the real people behind Hamilton, a full high-quality recording of the Broadway musical is available to stream on Disney Plus.