Lizzo busts out her recorder in Hobbiton on New Zealand leg of tour

Prepare to get whisked away to Middle Earth as Lizzo busts out the recorder once more. This time, the professional flute player is in New Zealand, playing another iconic soundtrack that would make anyone feel jealous for not learning this instead of “Hot Cross Buns” in elementary school.

Lizzo posted on TikTok that she was in Hobbiton, dressed up in an elven-themed outfit, but she wasn’t there just for a friendly visit. She played the iconic Shire theme, which not only sounded flawless, but it also brought back that whimsical feeling that was first felt when The Lord of the Rings films first came out.

Fans claimed that Lizzo’s performance was a “cultural crossover” that they didn’t expect, and were shocked to see her in The Shire. Some have jokingly begun to call her “Lizzolas,” referencing everyone’s favorite elven archer. The country’s official airline, Air New Zealand, teased the musician for getting their hands on an “exclusive scene” from their Lord of the Rings-themed safety video.

It’s no secret that Lizzo is a proficient with woodwind instruments. According to Forbes, she has been classically trained since she was 10 years old. Lizzo showed off her recorder-playing skills while she was in Australia, where she played Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” But that’s not the only instrument she’s played on stage as she also got the chance to showcase her flute-playing skills.

Hopefully, Lizzo’s recorder performances will inspire fans to play the instrument once more. Not everyone enjoys playing the recorder, especially when you make horrendous off-key sounds with it. But perhaps these videos will provide some motivation for aspiring musicians and school students to keep on practicing.