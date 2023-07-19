‘Can I get like extra points for not saying ‘Mel-born?’: Lizzo properly addresses Australian audience

Pop sensation Lizzo shared on TikTok a moment from the Melbourne, Australia stop of her Special Tour. She greets her crowd and asks for extra credit for pronouncing their city “Mel-bun” instead of “Mel-born.”

The crowd, of course, went crazy when she said it the Australian way and side-eyed the American pronunciation. This video was in response to a comment from Spotify asking her for her best Australian accent. This is one of many notable, fun, and heartwarming moments that Lizzo has shared from the Australian leg of her tour.

She also shared a compilation she captioned, “LOVING AUSTRALIA SO FAR,” where she posted some of the best moments from her performance down under.

The montage includes her pouring a tequila-shaped purse into her mouth, crying over her fans, a fabulous flute moment, and even giving a fan the chance to play “Land Down Under” on her flute.

Lizzo’s videos also give fans a chance to see all of the gorgeous looks that she rocks while performing. From a glittering gold gown to a silver body suit, it’s safe to say the 35-year-old was looking stylish while she displayed her Grammy-winning talents.

Lizzo’s tour is set to continue until at least the end of July when she will finish out almost a year of touring in New Zealand. If you missed out on her worldwide concerts, fear not, she will also appear in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania at Made in America Festival from September 2-3. For updates on Lizzo’s upcoming events and tickets fans can check out the Ticketmaster site.