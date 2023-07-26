Lizzo makes a young fan’s day by inviting them on stage during concert

Lizzo used her influence for good once more after she learned that a fan was getting bullied on social media. A young girl opened up to the pop star during the Sydney leg of her tour about the bullying she faced online, which led to her going on stage to prove her haters wrong, and with Lizzo’s full support.

Monroe Mills caught the attention of Lizzo when she saw a sign that read, “Pls help me show my haters I’m 100% that b****.” The 11-year-old was complimented by the pop star, who quickly learned that this young fan was a victim of online bullying and that people made fun of her for dancing and singing.

This young performer was brought on stage, where Lizzo gave her the opportunity to dance in front of thousands. Lizzo also left a message to those who attacked this young girl, telling them that they would have to go through her, and that Mills “is a star and a diva.”

Videos of this moment circulated on TikTok, and many people left comments on her mother’s account, showing their support for her daughter. During an interview on Sunrise, Mills said that the moment with Lizzo made her feel amazing and special, and thinks the support the artist shared for her left the bullies speechless.

Lizzo has used her influence to address social issues both big and small, right down to small, but precious moments like the above throughout her career. When she was still touring in the U.S. back in April, she brought out drag queens despite the state’s new law to ban “adult cabaret entertainment on public property.” She also sent a dress to an author after she made a video asking if she could send her a dress that’s not “red carpet ready,” but also something to commemorate one of her biggest accolades.

Mills must be filled with smiles all day after having that special moment with Lizzo on stage. Hopefully, it will give her the boost she needs to make her dreams come true.