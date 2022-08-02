Logan Lerman shares his excitement for ‘Percy Jackson’ reboot series

Logan Lerman can’t wait for the upcoming reboot series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and he’s excited to watch alongside old and new fans alike.

The Bullet Train actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the upcoming action blockbuster about how pleased he is with the way the new series is being handled, especially with the novel’s author Rick Riordan at the forefront of production.



“I’m really excited and curious to see it. I think everything I’ve seen so far, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that Rick is running it just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans, and excited for this new generation to watch it.”

Lerman starred as the titular 16 year-old son of Poseidon in two films, 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and 2013 sequel Sea of Monsters. Both installments received a mixed critical reception but performed well at the box office, with each one grossing over $200 million against respective budgets of $90 million.

The upcoming series will star Walker Scobell as a 12 year-old Percy Jackson, with Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri portraying Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood respectively. Riordan has also stated that the series will stick closely to the source material, something the earlier films were criticized for not doing.

Each season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (if it gets that far) will focus on an individual book, and filming began in June. The series will air on Disney Plus, but we don’t know when as of yet.