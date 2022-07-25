‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ creator shares release update

Disney Plus is well into the production of their upcoming fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. While there has been no official word on when the show will release, the creator Rick Riordan has shared a timeline of what to expect.

In a blog post on July 24, Riordan shared his thoughts on when the series will arrive on Disney Plus, but he did add a disclaimer that they aren’t derivative from any official word that the studio has said. Instead, this prediction is based on the current state of production and where things are headed.

While originally the creator believed that the project would land in 2023, it now seems that things are pointing more towards a release in 2024.

“So when will the show be out? I hear there have been some wildly unrealistic dates floating around on social media, so I am here to moderate your expectations. Previously, I have said that my own personal best guess was sometime in 2023. I also warned you that this could definitely change. Now that I have a somewhat better understanding of the work involved, here’s what I am estimating: It’s probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season one, which is roughly one month of filming per episode. That means post-production will begin in early 2023, when the pieces are fitted together, edited, and augmented with all the special effects and sound.”

“Given all this, I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024. Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc.”

Fans may be disappointed to hear the wait now appears to be longer, but as Riordan points out this delay is minuscule in the greater timeline of the entire project. He also says that the wait will be worth it for the highest quality of production.

Of course, while it comes from Riordan, this is still speculation and fans will need to wait for an official release date before we know if it will land late in 2023 or in 2024. At this point, it does seem like the latter is more likely.