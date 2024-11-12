‘Lonely’ Meghan Markle to take drastic action this Christmas in desperate bid to ‘remind people of her softer side’

Meghan Markle has not been having a good time of late. Despite several attempts to launch herself and her husband, Prince Harry, as a brand after stepping away from royal duties, her efforts to upstage her in-laws have failed. To make matters worse, the overall popularity of the Sussexes has dropped. According to insiders, the changing tide has forced the Duchess into action with a renewed focus on rebuilding her public image and turning on the charm over the festive season.

Speaking to Closer, a source familiar with Markle’s troubles says she is planning to adopt a new image by leveraging holiday goodwill. “Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favorite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood,” the anonymous individual said. “While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side.”

“With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity,” the source continued. “She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships.” The Sussexes famously ditched the royal life in January 2020 in favor of more privacy in the U.S. However, fans of the royals found their actions after the fact confusing.

Instead of living the quiet life away from prying cameras, the Sussexes released a Netflix documentary and gave interviews to anyone who would listen. After a while, their behavior not only distanced fans, it also alienated some of their celebrity pals and people they had come to admire. Journalist and author Tina Brown recently took a shot at the Duchess, saying, “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.”

The bad press and broken friendships haven’t stopped Markle from trying to grow her celebrity circle through her aforementioned lifestyle brand. Although only a few of her pals chose to promote her line of jams and jellies, the Duchess refuses to give up. “She’s sending them out to all her friends and acquaintances and is willing to spend a fortune and a whole lot of time because she sees it as an investment in her relationships,” the source continued.

Markle is also planning to mend fences with her royal in-laws, the Beckhams and the Clooneys. “She’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness,” she added. “Times are different now. She realizes that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride. Meghan is stepping into 2025 with a sense of optimism and intention. She sees it as the perfect time to turn the page and make a fresh start.” Only time will tell if this new approach works, or lasts.

