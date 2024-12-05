‘Lots of giggling and whispering’: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are girly girls as they dressed up for their recent fun night out in NYC

Taylor Swift is getting ready to wrap up her year-and-a-half-long The Eras Tour and, to prepare for the last three shows, she relaxed with a girls’ night out in New York City with her close friend, Gigi Hadid, as they dressed up and had a great time.

Swift and Hadid have been best friends for a decade and always make time for each other. They first hung out in 2014 at the beginning of Swift’s “girl squad” and continued to be close since. They have been there for each other through different moments — Swift’s reputation taking a hit in the media, Hadid’s relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, the birth of their daughter, Khai, and more.

Hadid often praised Swift on social media, showed support at her concerts, and even attended the Kansas City Chiefs games with Swift to support Travis Kelce. Their relationship continues to be strong despite Taylor’s many commitments, and they just reunited in NYC for a girls’ night out.

On Tuesday night, Gigi and Taylor were spotted at West Village hot spot Waverly Inn. With Swift spending Thanksgiving with her family and her upcoming shows, as well as Gigi’s relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, there was also a new bombshell they could’ve addressed: Sabrina Carpenter’s breakup from Barry Keoghan.

One insider shared a photo of the two with DeuxMoi, showing them together in a booth for dinner. The source claimed, “seemed like some gossip was being split. Lots of giggling and whispering.”

“[The] whole restaurant was on major alert and the staff was so rude about it lol,” the source added. Paparazzi also caught out with them on their way in and out, and the two besties were in high spirits, both in a very good mood as they met up. They hugged when they left the restaurant, acting just like any girlfriend duo.

They were also dressed up nicely for their dinner out, with Swift in black, and Hadid opting for a fall-inspired burgundy look. Taylor wore an $800 midi dress from Simkhai, which made it look like the fitted top was separated from the voluminous, gathered skirt. She accessorized with a pair of black Gucci Alma Love slingback heels and countered the black vibe with a lot of silver: a rhinestone-studded Dôen Lais purse, and diamond jewelry, including her DeBeers drop earrings that had a jaw-dropping retail price of $36,000.

Wearing thousands in jewelry is nothing new to Swift. For one of her appearances at the Chiefs games, Swift mixed haute couture with an affordable Victoria’s Secret black corset, the price tag rising up to over $100k.

Hadid opted for shades of burgundy and maroon, wearing a crop leather jacket over a wrap dress with a high-slit and knee-high leather boots, and a big purse. “Taylor is giving rich mom!” read one of the comments, while another highlighted how “I love that they dressed up for each other! They both look amazing and most importantly, happy.” A different user added, “both look fantastic but Taylor‘s literally glowing.”

Many also asked about Swift’s highlighter. She kept it lowkey with a low bun and her signature matte brown lipstick (the NARS Morocco shade), and a sharp eyeliner.

Taylor Swift is gearing up for an emotional weekend with her last three Eras Tour shows, so hanging out with Gigi for a fun night out was exactly what she needed, and served one of her best rich-girl outfits.

