‘Very ‘The Man’ vibes’: Taylor Swift pairs a $35 Victoria’s Secret corset with $100k worth of accessories and it might be her best look yet

When she’s on stage, Taylor Swift has delighted us with some of the most intricate and shiny outfits for the Eras Tour but, I have to admit, when she’s out and about, she doesn’t always kill it. This can’t be said of her latest outing to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, because it might’ve been her best outfit in a long time.

Since Sept. 2023, Taylor Swift has become an avid football fan and, despite being on tour around the world, has regularly attended games. This is all because her boyfriend, Kelce, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Apparently Swift is something of a lucky charm, as her presence at the games have improved both the team’s winnings and the NFL’s viewership records.

With all eyes on her, whether when arriving at the game with security or tucked away behind the safety of the glass in the VIP section, Swift has brought her best fashion game, which often includes shorts, knee-high leather boots, and vintage merch supporting the Chiefs. Well, all of that changed on Nov. 10, as, while she kept many recurring details, Tay-Tay proved she was there to serve.

Taylor Swift’s recent outfit included a very affordable option

Taylor Swift is a billionaire and her fashion style often reflects that. While she likes to combine many affordable options, when she’s out and about, her outfits often rank in thousands of dollars, which is mere pocket change for her. However, she often adds many affordable details and, in her most recent outing, it was a very inspiring addition.

Swift ditched the Kansas City Chiefs vibes, going for a dark red and black combo. She wore a preppy Versace set made up of a tweed plaid blazer and matching miniskirt and paired with more items from the luxury brand, including Medusa leather knee-high boots and a Medusa small leather bag. This might include a sneaky reference both to the highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version), whose main motifs are snakes, but also her Eras Tour, as the opening era, Lover, features a Versace bodysuit and several coordinating necklaces, including a Medusa chain.

What elevated the entire style was the highly affordable Victoria’s Secret silk corset, which costs only $34.99 on clearance. Her recent style has included countless corsets and blazers and this recent appearance has changed her entire fashion game. Swift has a long relationship with the lingerie brand, as she performed two times at their shows, and wore many of their items over the years.

However, it’s worth noting that Swift also wore over $100k worth of accessories with her affordable corset. Although Swift isn’t usually seen wearing a watch, she did sport a Louis Vuitton gold watch worth $54k, and a couple of rings, a ruby ring from Retrouvaí and one from Effy, and a gold necklace and rings, all leading the shopping cart cost at over $100k.

“This matched with a 35$ top…. honestly me too if I had money,” noted one fan. Another drew similarities to her Eras Tour outfit, and wrote, “very “The Man” vibes,” where she sports a Versace blazer on top of her Versace bodysuit in the Lover era.

This new outfit was a universal hit with everyone, unlike her other outfit over the weekend. Following Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s sudden breakup, Swift took her friend Zoe out to dinner in New York City on Nov. 8, where she wore a blue striped Vivienne Westwood dress, continuing the trend of corset themes thanks to the dress’ bodice.

However, this was a dividing look for the fans, although the look was very casual and elegant. While both outfits had their appeal, Swift truly shined in the Versace set.

