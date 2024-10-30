‘Not Gambit and Catwoman!’: Did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz break up?

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had been slowly becoming Hollywood’s latest IT couple. Everything seemed to align: a private couple unafraid to flaunt their palpable chemistry, both thriving in their respective careers, and just starting to collaborate artistically. However, according to a recent People report, the two are no longer in a relationship.

The couple first gained public attention during the pandemic when a photo of them riding a bike together went viral. It’s hard to explain exactly what made the image so appealing — it’s one of those instances where the picture simply says a thousand words. Beyond that, little was publicly known about their relationship until they worked together on the film Blink Twice, Kravitz’s directorial debut, with Tatum as her lead.

Blink Twice follows Slater King, played by Tatum, a disgraced tech billionaire recently fired from his own company for unspecified misconduct. In the story, he invites a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) to his private island along with his entourage of degenerate friends, and she quickly realizes she’s made a big mistake. Although the film saw moderate box office returns and lukewarm critical reception, the press run for the film highlighted the chemistry between Kravitz and Tatum.

They went everywhere, from Complex Magazine’s GOAT Talk — a fan favorite — to talk shows where they spoke about each other individually. In an interview with GQ, Kravitz revealed she first met Tatum when she cast him for the role in Blink Twice, and from that moment, he became her “protector.” He even supported her on set while filming The Batman, helping her with whatever she needed, whether as a workout partner or simply a companion. Their shared love for film and art seemed evident. They made it clear they valued each other as individuals and artists; over Met Gala appearances and even Halloween walks, they simply seemed to enjoy each other’s company, with fans always fawning over them.

However, all things come to an end, whether tragically or peacefully. For Kravitz and Tatum, it’s unclear, as they were never ones to share details about their romance. In the same GQ profile, Kravitz mentioned that she kept their relationship private for as long as possible to avoid public interference. All we knew was that sometime last year, the two had gotten engaged and referred to each other as “fiancé” in interviews.

People reports that Kravitz has recently been seen without her engagement ring while strolling with her Big Little Lies co-star, Shailene Woodley. Interestingly, Kravitz and Tatum still have another collaborative project in the works on a comedy starring Oscar Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett, so perhaps this story is still developing.

Over on social media, the reactions to the split have ranged from distraught to pretend shock.

Every solid relationship that inspires people to want to find a partner is falling apart… Who do we look up to now 😭😭😭 — Kwen Mayé (@KwenMaye) October 30, 2024

Not Gambit and Catwoman! pic.twitter.com/YCkWRqwA1W — Alexander Nevermind (@AlexNever347) October 29, 2024

Hopefully, the pair can each lead peaceful and fulfilling lives separately, as Kravitz’s father, legendary rock star Lenny Kravitz, once said of his daughter: “She so knows who she is and who she isn’t and is not willing to sacrifice who she is.” At the very least, Kravitz and Tatum will always have that bike ride.

