What is Zoë Kravitz dating history?

During her wildly successful career in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz has had a number of high-profile relationships ranging from flings with Ezra Miller and her marriage to Karl Glusman, all the way up to her recent engagement to Magic Mike star Channing Tatum.

The Mad Max actress usually keeps her personal relationships on the down low but this is Hollywood we’re talking about; nothing stays secret for long. So here’s what we know about her dating history.

Ben Foster

Zoë Kravitz and Ben Foster met on the set of the 2008 comedy-drama, Birds of America. This was one of her earliest movie roles with the actress being 19 at the time of the film’s release. The couple were spotted attending a gala hosted by Madonna which confirmed that the two were indeed an item. However, the relationship did not last very long, and the two split ways shortly after.

Ezra Miller

The stars met during filming for the 2010 comedy, Beware the Gonzo, which saw Miller in the starring role and Kravitz playing the DC star’s on-screen love interest, something which spilled into the real world as the pair were seen kissing in the same year the film released. The couple weren’t an item for long though, as they reportedly split up soon after. They would later work together on screen again in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Chris Pine

Around 2010 rumors began circulating that The Batman actress and Captain Kirk himself were dating. Kravitz was seen hanging out with the Star Trek actor at the Met Gala that year, however, neither Kravitz nor Pine have ever confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Michael Fassbender

The two actors initially met on the set of X-Men: First Class back in 2010 after which they began a relatively low-key relationship up until 2011. Despite breaking up, the duo remained on good terms with Kravitz attending the premier of Fassbender’s film The Counselor in 2013.

Penn Badgley

Rumors started back in 2011 that these two were an item, however, both kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part. The couple remained together for two years before splitting up in 2013. A source close to the couple told US Weekly that the relationship “really did end on good terms” and that “they are at two different stages in their careers […] they just didn’t have time for each other.”

Drake

Kravitz and Drake were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert in 2013. However, there wasn’t much more news on that other than the pair appearing in a few Instagram posts together. Kravitz did confirm in 2017 that she and the Canadian singer were in fact an item during an appearance of What Watch Happens Live, “We hung out for a minute, but we’re very good friends.”

Twin Shadow

George William Lewis Jr, better known by his stage name, Twin Shadow, worked with Kravitz on a song back in 2015. The musician, who has collaborated with the likes of Haim, was working on his third album at the time. They were in a relationship for a few months, making multiple public appearances together before parting ways shortly after, even going as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, a sure sign that any romance is well and truly dead.

Karl Glusman

The pair started dating in 2016 after a friend introduced them to one another, by 2018 Glusman had popped the question. They were married in June 2019 with plenty of A-list guests in attendance including her Divergent co-star, Shailene Woodley along with other big names such as Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. Obviously, Zoë’s parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were also in attendance as well as her stepfather, Jason Momoa.

Kravitz and Glusman appeared to have a pretty strong connection but despite this, the couple filed for divorce at the beginning of 2021 as confirmed by US Weekly. By the time the divorce was finalized in August that year, they had been married for a little over two years.

Channing Tatum

The pair were first linked in the same month that Kravitz’s divorce with Glusman was finalized. Channing worked with Zoë, starring in her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island which has yet to be released. A month later, the pair were seen leaving the Met Gala together. It was confirmed by People at the time that they were indeed dating. Recently they were photographed leaving a Halloween party and an engagement ring can clearly be seen on Kravitz’s hand as she walks next to Tatum.

Of course, Zoë has yet to make a big announcement about the engagement, which, to be honest, is sort of her style. We’ll probably hear about the wedding months after it’s already happened, too.